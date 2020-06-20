Last week, the mayor of Seattle took to Twitter to defend what was then known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone from President Trump’s criticism.

The tweet from Mayor Jenny Durkan has been aging badly, but the pace has quickened:

Nine days ago:

Last night:

Durkan might want to just go ahead and delete that tweet.

Not that Durkan will ever admit it.

