A tweet from the Virginia Democrats was called to our attention this morning, and it promotes a speaker for the party’s “virtual convention” coming up soon:

Yep, that’s really something, especially considering what that same organization said just last year. How’s this for a shot & chaser?

The shot, from February of last year:

And the chaser, this week:

Wow.

Apparently.

The Virginia GOP fired back this way:

Tags: Ralph NorthamVirginia Democrats