A tweet from the Virginia Democrats was called to our attention this morning, and it promotes a speaker for the party’s “virtual convention” coming up soon:
@TwitchyTeam Here is a fun thread for you https://t.co/BJh3Mn7uF4
— 1861 is here – Vote Freitas for VA-07 (@PepeThe2APede) June 18, 2020
Yep, that’s really something, especially considering what that same organization said just last year. How’s this for a shot & chaser?
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2020
The shot, from February of last year:
Full statement demanding that Governor Northam resign immediately. pic.twitter.com/XEf0H6HvOf
— Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) February 2, 2019
And the chaser, this week:
We're honored to have @GovernorVA speaking at our virtual state convention coming up in just a few days! Be sure to stream it live at https://t.co/vh23t6OPJn this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ReKqsEu270
— Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) June 18, 2020
Wow.
So when you said that you demand that he resign immediately, you were just kidding?
— Bob Mann (@BobMann2001) June 18, 2020
Apparently.
What a difference a year or so makes… https://t.co/5iGqJ3a5Mo
— Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 18, 2020
I mean just so we’re all clear here: everything from college mascots to syrup logos are being cancelled because Black Lives Matter and the @vademocrats are honored to welcome a guy who made a hobby out of wearing blackface, and our media is *DEAD* silent on it. https://t.co/Jz0dsvHqHo
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2020
Up is down. pic.twitter.com/Eck2IrfHoH
— Only in Pictures (@delanonoco) June 18, 2020
Wait, this is the guy you called on to resign, right? Or is that a different governor? https://t.co/o6iY3Mhyco
— Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) June 18, 2020
The Virginia GOP fired back this way:
"Honored" https://t.co/2wIjG5mJ75 pic.twitter.com/iw9UoW5X8h
— Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) June 18, 2020