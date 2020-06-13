The “autonomous zone” in Seattle, dubbed the CHAZ, has been in place for several days with local authorities doing absolutely nothing about it (the mayor is actually encouraging the behavior). That wasn’t the case in Asheville, North Carolina last night, as police took action before a zone could even be set up:

Police dismantle an Antifa “autonomous zone” in Asheville, NC. Not today, stalin. pic.twitter.com/xWeepUDxkp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 13, 2020

Blocking a roadway is not only illegal, but dangerous for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. #Asheville #AVL pic.twitter.com/trUhMnnomx — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) June 13, 2020

They’ll probably be back, but obviously the police know what to look for.