As you know, two-time Democrat presidential candidate has been voicing her support for protests — some of them massive and in clear violation of social distance guidelines — and is encouraging it to continue:

Hillary says “keep marching,” but when it comes to President Trump’s plan to start holding rallies again, Clinton used a reported waiver as a way to point out that the events could be a health threat:

Does Hillary think that the threat of coronavirus spread in massive protests is minimalized because marchers don’t have to sign a waiver?

But there’s no waiver required, so that makes it OK. *Eye roll*

Democrats clearly have two totally different sets of rules, because “science,” or something.

Also, waivers are going to be fairly commonplace:

Nice try though, Hillary.

