Yesterday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the “defund the police” movement, and her answer was basically “pretty much”:

However, Whitmer is widely seen as auditioning to be Joe Biden’s pick for a running mate, and the Democrat nominee now says he would increase police funding:

So just to try and clear things up, Whitmer’s office issued a clarification:

In other words, the Michigan governor supports the “defund the police” movement only up to the point of actually defunding the police, then she’s against it.

The spin has been dizzying.

LOL.

Tags: Defund the policeGov. Gretchen Whitmer