As we told you earlier, the May jobs numbers show that the economy is beginning to re-ignite after being crippled by weeks and weeks of coronavirus-related shutdowns.

But New York Times economist Paul Krugman is skeptical:

There it is!

Trending

Harvard professor and former head of Obama’s economic advisory council Jason Furman didn’t buy what Krugman was selling:

Krugman then commenced with the backpedaling:

Well that’s… something at least.

But Krugman still has hope that things will start to worsen again. You can practically hear Krugman rooting for the economy to go back to tanking:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jason Furmanjobs reportPaul KrugmanU.S. economy