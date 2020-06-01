As we told you Sunday night, St. Johns Church near the White House was set on fire during the riot in the area, but fortunately, the damage was contained:

Fast-forward to Monday evening, when President Trump took a walk over to the church, after protesters were moved out of the way:

And just like that, people spotted the media (and others) getting more upset by Trump’s visit to the church than they were about the original attempt to burn it down:

Did anybody in the media get the vapors like this did when a path was cleared for Trump to go to St. Johns church?

The angle for talking points is already crystal clear:

“Damaged.” Ok.

Tags: Donald TrumpSt. John's Church