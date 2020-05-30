The situation in Minneapolis and other U.S. cities descended further into chaos last night, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has said he’ll call out the state’s National Guard. Walz also said the riots have been organized by groups with ulterior motives:

Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar shared news about the “Squad Fund” that was started recently:

Rep. Omar’s fellow squadmembers are encouraged by the numbers that are flowing into the coffers:

“Never let a crisis go to waste” and all that!

