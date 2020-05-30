The situation in Minneapolis and other U.S. cities descended further into chaos last night, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has said he’ll call out the state’s National Guard. Walz also said the riots have been organized by groups with ulterior motives:

JUST IN: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announces he is authorizing "full mobilization" of the state's National Guard. Walz calls it "an action that has never been taken in the 164 year history of the Minnesota National Guard." https://t.co/3y4sSbgNUT pic.twitter.com/nAwsh0T1ge — ABC News (@ABC) May 30, 2020

Minnesota Governor Walz saying straight up riots are organized efforts to cause destruction have nothing to do with tragic murder of George Floyd, saying protestors being feed by professional anarchists teaching tactics of urban warfare. That's true but name these anarchists. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) May 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar shared news about the “Squad Fund” that was started recently:

Organizers in Minnesota are putting their lives on the line for justice. It’s time for us to show up for them. Join @AyannaPressley, @AOC, @RashidaTlaib, and me.https://t.co/BzDULI4Zxs — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 29, 2020

There’s power in this movement: Thanks to my sisters in service and all of you, we’ve raised more than double our initial $50,000 goal for racial justice in Minneapolis! Let’s double it again. https://t.co/JeShpG8NpO — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 30, 2020

Rep. Omar’s fellow squadmembers are encouraged by the numbers that are flowing into the coffers:

Huge update! Our #SquadFund just blew past its $50k goal & has raised $128k for frontline racial justice groups @BlackVisionsMN and @reclaimtheblock. Thank you ALL for showing up. This will change lives. And I am thankful every damn day for sisterhood. https://t.co/3A53h4zTs4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2020

That’s right Sis this movement is powerful. We’ve already raised double our goal together. Let’s double it again and invest in racial justice organizing in #Minneapolis @IlhanMN @AOC @RashidaTlaib https://t.co/jtb88rt0kJ https://t.co/BUUNeGlzCN — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) May 30, 2020

.@IlhanMN @AyannaPressley @AOC and I helped raise over $100,000 in 24 hours to help MN grassroots work towards racial justice! You can still be part this powerful people power movement. We are done waiting. Donate at

https://t.co/yIWhhM8L13 https://t.co/xhpy2PVH3i — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 30, 2020

“Never let a crisis go to waste” and all that!

Fundraising off your city burning is not a good look. https://t.co/tNWowQThpt — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) May 30, 2020

Ilhan Omar is fundraising off of this… classy. https://t.co/lW3bHaXZ4S — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) May 30, 2020

Putting their lives on the line for justice?

Is that what burning your city to the ground and looting is called these days? https://t.co/nr0rxMSRMt — Pawcio (@pawcio2009) May 30, 2020

Ahh, those heroic organizers and rioters. Have you ever considered showing up for the decent, hard-working, law-abiding citizens in your district you supposedly represent? Didn't think so. https://t.co/333dLmlYNw — Chris Pullen (@ChrisPullen5) May 30, 2020

Here is PROOF these riots are organized https://t.co/w53RcggS6Z — Mitch Cumstein (@redsebring54) May 30, 2020