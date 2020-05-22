Political leaders who have been proponents of extending lockdown and “stay at home” orders while keeping many businesses closed often explain their actions by saying something along the line of “if it saves just one life it’ll have been worth it.” But of course there’s more to the equation than that, which is becoming more tragically apparent with each passing day:

From ABC 7:

Doctors at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek say they have seen more deaths by suicide during this quarantine period than deaths from the COVID-19 virus.

The head of the trauma in the department believes mental health is suffering so much, it is time to end the shelter-in-place order.

“Personally I think it’s time,” said Dr. Mike deBoisblanc. “I think, originally, this (the shelter-in-place order) was put in place to flatten the curve and to make sure hospitals have the resources to take care of COVID patients.We have the current resources to do that and our other community health is suffering.”

If only some public officials had more honest foresight than kneejerk reaction.

Trending

Right?

Remember when President Trump said “the cure can’t be worse than the disease”?

There are other things as well:

When all is said and done, will anybody in the media do an honest assessment of how many lives were lost not due to the coronavirus, but rather as a result of lockdowns, medical procedures being put on hold, and other overreaches from government officials?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiacoronavirusCOVID-19