As we told you this afternoon, Kayleigh McEnany’s White House press conference featured a self-awareness dropkick of CNN’s Chris Cuomo after his criticism of Trump using hydroxychloroquine.

Next, a reporter had a question about Susan Rice, which came after the story of her now-infamous inauguration day email written to herself took another twist today. McEnany was well prepared for the topic:

Trending

Nice of the reporter to broach the subject. Here’s the video:

That’s gonna leave a mark.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpKayleigh McEnanySusan Rice