Bill de Blasio has in the past either said or inferred that President Trump has authoritarian tendencies, and the New York City mayor has once again come through in demonstrating why that allegation is 100 percent pure projection:

"Anyone tries to get in the water they’ll be taken right out of the water" @NYCMayor warns about city beaches this summer — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) May 18, 2020

So, get in the water by yourself and the authorities will break social distancing guidelines to come haul you out?

By whom? The lifeguards that aren’t there? — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) May 18, 2020

Haha I just asked this. @LevineJonathan — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 18, 2020

He literally does not have the manpower to accomplish this.https://t.co/vyZUkjllQ2 — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) May 18, 2020

Will the mayor have police wear swimming trunks under their regular uniforms just in case?

Could you imagine riot cops in NYC coming out and beating and arresting people for swimming in the ocean? https://t.co/YM3zxUJdc6 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 18, 2020

Cool. Glad we’re a police state now. https://t.co/VgDq5QACE8 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 18, 2020

But walks in parks 40 minutes from Gracie Mansion — which has a park adjacent to it — is perfectly OK. https://t.co/K9uJDf5GZs — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 18, 2020

As usual, do as they say, not as they do.

Why?…does the water have Covid? — What is Going on here (@StrangestofTime) May 18, 2020

We are living in this world now. Why should any American tolerate this from government? https://t.co/ybeuYrCEaL — Essential MN (@ReOpenMN1) May 18, 2020

Seems like a weird direction for the Baywatch reboot but okay. https://t.co/srZOu15NMR — Clayton Guse (@ClaytonGuse) May 18, 2020

Wanna see them try this with dozens in the water. https://t.co/rQh3nM2hZY — neontaster (@neontaster) May 18, 2020

Police are going to patrol all the NYC beaches and dive into the water to take people out? Or someone else will? What? https://t.co/C0nsKsRj4M — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 18, 2020

Comrade Mayor’s warning could backfire just a little.