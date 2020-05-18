Bill de Blasio has in the past either said or inferred that President Trump has authoritarian tendencies, and the New York City mayor has once again come through in demonstrating why that allegation is 100 percent pure projection:

So, get in the water by yourself and the authorities will break social distancing guidelines to come haul you out?

Will the mayor have police wear swimming trunks under their regular uniforms just in case?

As usual, do as they say, not as they do.

Comrade Mayor’s warning could backfire just a little.

