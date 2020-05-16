Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who switched from Republican to Independent recently, had previously announced he’d be exploring a run for president on the Libertarian ticket. However, that thought has already come to an end:

Thanks for your support as I’ve been exploring a run for president as the potential nominee of the Libertarian Party. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

I’ve spent nearly three weeks assessing the race, appearing in media, talking to delegates and donors, watching the Libertarian Party’s convention plan unfold, and gathering feedback from family, friends, and other advisers. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

Amash went on for a few more tweets, but you get the idea.

the shortest presidential run of the cycle: https://t.co/2dB0gxu91g — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 16, 2020

Well it was a fun few hours. https://t.co/37H981zehF — Is It Over Yet? (@TaylorGundy) May 16, 2020

Somewhere in a basement in Delaware, perhaps Joe Biden is doing a fist pump.