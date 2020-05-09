California has become the first state to make voting in the November election done by mail only. President Trump commented this way:

Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris put on her “I’m With Her” hat from 2016 and responded with a familiar talking point:

This again? OK, fine…

And then there are civics lessons that need repeating:

It’s cute how Democrats keep pretending the “national popular vote” is really a thing.

Bingo.

