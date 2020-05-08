The coronavirus outbreak continues, but things must be getting better because we’re starting to reach the “unearned plaudits via various merchandise” phase, and of course in this case ABC News was happy to help:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo merch is here—and trending all over Etsy. https://t.co/e2BoioOlV6 — ABC News (@ABC) May 8, 2020

It sure is good to be a politician of the media’s preferred party.

Why? He handled this about as poorly as you can. NYC is the global epicenter of coronavirus deaths. — 🇺🇸Every day is the 4th!⭐⭐⭐ (@Veritas4America) May 8, 2020

Thanks to some media assistance, Cuomo’s still polling well.

I want the guy that sent sick people to nursing homes to have his face on my socks — John Buffington III (@RaoulDukeHST) May 8, 2020

None of the merch for sale seems to contain any brags about that.

Wow he already met the body count threshold? https://t.co/MWBDytbUqV — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 8, 2020

The libs are at it again. NO AND JUST STOP. https://t.co/eRglPR1ir7 — *chef's kiss* (@brownbitterbish) May 8, 2020

Do they have Cuomo toilet paper? — China caused a pandemic (@thealexvanness) May 8, 2020

Democrats: Failing upwards — 2 Chronicles 7:14 (@meluvjojo) May 8, 2020

That's what happens if you're the governor of a state with 26,000 covid deaths. — Jay Zario (@JayZario) May 8, 2020

Why is this guy lauded with praises when his state managed the crisis worse than other states by a factor of 10? — Benjamin Slater (@ben_made_new) May 8, 2020

Simply amazing — but everybody knows the answer.