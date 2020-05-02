Since losing the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton has made continuous efforts to stay in the public eye as much as possible (while VP rumors continue to swirl). Today, Clinton wanted everybody to see her new mask sporting a “vote” reminder:
No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem.
I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring.
I’m wearing a mask (and voting!) for my country, my community, and my grandchildren. #MaskingForAFriend @PandemicAction pic.twitter.com/68t8us5K1D
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 2, 2020
Hey, what could possibly be done with that?
Launch a million memes https://t.co/LykAqitXao
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 2, 2020
This has to be getting photoshopped and Meme’d to death. Nah? https://t.co/Wg6bdTWdns
— The OG Hillbilly (@LauraLMonroe33) May 2, 2020
You can probably guess what happened next…
— TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) May 2, 2020
Ouch!
Will Never Be President pic.twitter.com/C2x5w9hjQq
— ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@FranksFiles) May 2, 2020
— KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) May 2, 2020
Double ouch!
Who wore it better? https://t.co/rKEjdE4xfK pic.twitter.com/VR2EmEKzQx
— Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) May 2, 2020
— Rick Stamper (@rickysanchez74) May 2, 2020
My God! pic.twitter.com/6kZjv1hwal
— OC Conservo (@OC_Conservo) May 2, 2020
— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 2, 2020
My mind went to this, immediately… pic.twitter.com/IDelrBzNZ1
— 🌹Mary Mauldin TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 (@marymauldin) May 2, 2020
— Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) May 2, 2020
Hillary is getting into the Etsy face mask business and it's…. Something else. pic.twitter.com/c6nzwRMJDw
— Jack, Socially Distant Listener (@listener_t) May 2, 2020
The mask you wear when you're about to make it look like a suicide https://t.co/29d2mqLEO9
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 2, 2020
Since when are they allowing people to wear masks in mug shots? #scary https://t.co/GMj9alrNK8
— Eric Harley (@ericharley) May 2, 2020
Date: August 10, 2019,
Location: Jeffrey Epstein's cell. https://t.co/FyFP12l4Cb
— Ramanan (@Ramanan_V) May 2, 2020
LOL! Our sides hurt.
Blank canvas, no need to thank me, just have fun! pic.twitter.com/AZDdqdICmY
— ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@FranksFiles) May 2, 2020