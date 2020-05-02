Since losing the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton has made continuous efforts to stay in the public eye as much as possible (while VP rumors continue to swirl). Today, Clinton wanted everybody to see her new mask sporting a “vote” reminder:

No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem. I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring. I’m wearing a mask (and voting!) for my country, my community, and my grandchildren. #MaskingForAFriend @PandemicAction pic.twitter.com/68t8us5K1D — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 2, 2020

Hey, what could possibly be done with that?

Launch a million memes https://t.co/LykAqitXao — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 2, 2020

This has to be getting photoshopped and Meme’d to death. Nah? https://t.co/Wg6bdTWdns — The OG Hillbilly (@LauraLMonroe33) May 2, 2020

You can probably guess what happened next…

Ouch!

Double ouch!

My mind went to this, immediately… pic.twitter.com/IDelrBzNZ1 — 🌹Mary Mauldin TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 (@marymauldin) May 2, 2020

Hillary is getting into the Etsy face mask business and it's…. Something else. pic.twitter.com/c6nzwRMJDw — Jack, Socially Distant Listener (@listener_t) May 2, 2020

The mask you wear when you're about to make it look like a suicide https://t.co/29d2mqLEO9 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 2, 2020

Since when are they allowing people to wear masks in mug shots? #scary https://t.co/GMj9alrNK8 — Eric Harley (@ericharley) May 2, 2020

LOL! Our sides hurt.