No more calls please, we already have our “Media Report About Guns Story of the Day” winner by way of ABC13 in Houston:

Bazooka among weapons found during raid at luxury condo near downtown Houston https://t.co/ML9vAN7Bhc pic.twitter.com/kzXRq7lQIc — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 30, 2020

Not pictured:

But maybe the cops found some attachments…

Pffft. No chainsaw bayonet? — Republicanvet DogFacedPonySoldier (@Republicanvet91) April 30, 2020

This is a double barrel. pic.twitter.com/dipFbjQD77 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 30, 2020

they also found a flamethrower pic.twitter.com/eqgn12VrEQ — Razor (@hale_razor) April 30, 2020

Why is nobody talking about the Tank they found in the garage!!!!! pic.twitter.com/46SKyeGFSO — 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) April 30, 2020

Did they also recover a tank? pic.twitter.com/38MwmFNa6B — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 30, 2020

"What is this?! A bazooka for ants?" https://t.co/WWv2aTW81R — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 30, 2020

Oh, by the way, a bazooka wasn’t confiscated after all:

Harris County Precinct 5 raided the home on St. Emanuel at Tuam, where authorities initially reported a bazooka was among the stash. They later said it was not.

No “bazooka”? Aw, bummer!

Not only is this not a bazooka, police now say a bazooka wasn’t found. But it’s a shooty thing so apparently there’s no need for the TV station to delete this tweet. https://t.co/cnjQOOdjjn — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) April 30, 2020

Gotta update that tweet, they screwed you ABC13: "authorities initially reported a bazooka was among the stash. They later said it was not." https://t.co/Dd4YvKbbx9 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 30, 2020

How many clips in the magazine? https://t.co/mb0C6RCdTP — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) April 30, 2020

Story: “Harris County Precinct 5 raided the home . . . where authorities initially reported a bazooka was among the stash. *They later said it was not*.” Headline: “Bazooka . . . found during raid at luxury condo near downtown Houston.” Are we that starved for sensation? https://t.co/HRMkuPI8Dc — Dan Huddleston (@DanHuddTweets) April 30, 2020

I have a healthy skepticism with the media when they discuss guns. https://t.co/VtngHSw3jq — Jordan Berry (@jordandberry) April 30, 2020

That’s definitely a good policy.