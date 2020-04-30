No more calls please, we already have our “Media Report About Guns Story of the Day” winner by way of ABC13 in Houston:
Bazooka among weapons found during raid at luxury condo near downtown Houston https://t.co/ML9vAN7Bhc pic.twitter.com/kzXRq7lQIc
— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 30, 2020
Not pictured:
“Bazooka" https://t.co/gkXEEdKRp5
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 30, 2020
But maybe the cops found some attachments…
Pffft. No chainsaw bayonet?
— Republicanvet DogFacedPonySoldier (@Republicanvet91) April 30, 2020
LOL!
This is a double barrel. pic.twitter.com/dipFbjQD77
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 30, 2020
they also found a flamethrower pic.twitter.com/eqgn12VrEQ
— Razor (@hale_razor) April 30, 2020
Why is nobody talking about the Tank they found in the garage!!!!! pic.twitter.com/46SKyeGFSO
— 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) April 30, 2020
And a hand gun… pic.twitter.com/BDQoFi61am
— rbee (@rbeestweets) April 30, 2020
Did they also recover a tank? pic.twitter.com/38MwmFNa6B
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 30, 2020
"What is this?! A bazooka for ants?" https://t.co/WWv2aTW81R
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 30, 2020
Wrong. That's an atomic bomb. https://t.co/3bF2DtokBt
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 30, 2020
Oh, by the way, a bazooka wasn’t confiscated after all:
Harris County Precinct 5 raided the home on St. Emanuel at Tuam, where authorities initially reported a bazooka was among the stash. They later said it was not.
No “bazooka”? Aw, bummer!
Not only is this not a bazooka, police now say a bazooka wasn’t found. But it’s a shooty thing so apparently there’s no need for the TV station to delete this tweet. https://t.co/cnjQOOdjjn
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) April 30, 2020
Gotta update that tweet, they screwed you ABC13: "authorities initially reported a bazooka was among the stash. They later said it was not." https://t.co/Dd4YvKbbx9
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 30, 2020
That’s an AR-15. https://t.co/ieSXzB2N09
— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 30, 2020
How many clips in the magazine? https://t.co/mb0C6RCdTP
— Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) April 30, 2020
Story: “Harris County Precinct 5 raided the home . . . where authorities initially reported a bazooka was among the stash. *They later said it was not*.”
Headline: “Bazooka . . . found during raid at luxury condo near downtown Houston.”
Are we that starved for sensation? https://t.co/HRMkuPI8Dc
— Dan Huddleston (@DanHuddTweets) April 30, 2020
I have a healthy skepticism with the media when they discuss guns. https://t.co/VtngHSw3jq
— Jordan Berry (@jordandberry) April 30, 2020
That’s definitely a good policy.