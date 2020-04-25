All our readers already know that Rep. Adam Schiff is a shameless, pathetic liar, so we won’t delve into that much further other than to say here’s another doozy of an example why:

Rep. @AdamSchiff is now suggesting that deaths caused by Coronavirus occurred because Trump was not impeached.. “I don’t think we had any idea how much damage he would go on to do.. There are 50,000 Americans now who are dead in significant part because of his incompetence..” pic.twitter.com/LEuLkn7gbB — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 25, 2020

Dan Bongino summed Schiff up nicely:

Known liar, clown, fraud, oxygen thief, serial hoaxster, and all-around garbage-person, sleazy Adam Schiff is doing everything he can to make this awful situation worse. There aren’t many people walking this planet who’ve done more damage than this sleazeball. 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/84uFgXksUc — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 25, 2020

And Schiff really didn’t think it through, not that thinking is a requirement to be a guest on MSNBC:

If Trump had been impeached, Mike Pence would have been in charge. Trump put Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus task force. Schiff is a 🤡 https://t.co/jtgSV0Jh64 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 25, 2020

Only @MSDNC would air this person's false and fictitious statements as if they were coherent or truthful. — Yahtahei (@Yahtahei) April 25, 2020

You can’t make this up… @RepAdamSchiff should be ashamed for even suggesting this nonsense. https://t.co/DQusT8rtxs — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 25, 2020

He’s truly demented, like on a clinical level. https://t.co/7WAxtB5aHL — Beebo (@beebobaby) April 25, 2020

Which is why he’s a favorite guest of MSNBC and CNN.