Yesterday, President Trump made comments speculating about scientists looking into various ways to kill the coronavirus, including UV rays and disinfectants. That quickly turned into “Trump tells people to inject bleach,” which isn’t the case:

‘The very WORST kind of fake news’: John Hayward annihilates media’s ridiculous ‘Trump/Lysol’ narrative in merciless thread https://t.co/4gP8TJAGgB — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 24, 2020

Trump chose his words poorly, with a layman's enthusiasm for complex medical treatments. He did not come anywhere near telling anyone to shoot up with Lysol. Absolutely no one would think he had, if DNC Media was not aggressively manufacturing this narrative. https://t.co/zpPKEZ6QgP — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 24, 2020

The New York Times didn’t go with the spin the Left immediately started running with, opting for this approach instead:

At a White House briefing, President Trump theorized — dangerously, in the view of some experts — about the powers of sunlight, ultraviolet light and household disinfectants to kill the coronavirus https://t.co/cm6fyxqQ0O — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 24, 2020

And with that, blue checks expressed anger at the Times for going with the Left’s approved spin:

Even Lysol said it was dangerous, but the New York Times social media account still offers a 'both sides' take.https://t.co/w0L305xHNr — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) April 24, 2020

Narrative violation!

“Some experts”. New York Times there waiting for the deaths from injecting Dettol to pile up before they say the science is definitive. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 24, 2020

"…dangerously, in the view of some experts…" Jesus christ, dangerously in the view of reality and of any rational human being older than 4 — Josh Mugele (He/Him) (@jmugele) April 24, 2020

He proposed injecting people with the chemicals we keep under our sinks, or locked away to prevent young children from poisoning or burning themselves, because they kill the virus on countertops. What are we doing here? https://t.co/BtAAdetXnN — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) April 24, 2020

This is why we're better than mainstream media. We don't have to sugarcoat the truth or play politically correct games to appease Republicans. "Some experts" don't say you shouldn't inject bleach. All experts do. It will kill you. This is not 50-50 issue. https://t.co/qJzE0MHC7z https://t.co/M6rlHzGuTj — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 24, 2020

How has this not been taken down or replaced yet? A formal apology would be nice as well. https://t.co/Qt2PrgF7IU — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) April 24, 2020

Somewhere in the bowels of the New York Times, two of its top editors are congratulating each other for somehow finding a way to #BothSides injecting bleach. https://t.co/TlwSi2axwf — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 24, 2020

they found a way to #BothSides drinking bleach https://t.co/ZlNiksMg7Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2020

Cannot believe I need to write this, but: Despite what the @nytimes implies here in their pathetic attempt at False Equivalency, *ALL* experts agree that injecting yourself with bleach will kill you. So, do not listen to the President, it will kill you. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 24, 2020

Holy shit, they did it. They actually ran the “Trump says the sun rises in the West, some experts disagree” headline we’ve been joking about for three years. They’ve transcended parody. https://t.co/K0FXFlsizA — John Rogers (@jonrog1) April 24, 2020





This is the most NYT-brained thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/qQP4fxzh9b — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) April 24, 2020

IN THE VIEW OF SOME EXPERTS YOU MEAN IN THE VIEW OF EVERYONE WITH A FUNCTIONING BRAIN DID YOU GET YOUR EDITORIAL LICENSE FROM A GUMBALL MACHINE WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU https://t.co/dbnzi5NJgB — Myke Cole (@MykeCole) April 24, 2020

DING DING DING We have a winner of the ultimate both sides headline. "Trump says inject bleach – some experts disagree." https://t.co/hrUf5nO0ni — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 24, 2020

Basically the outrage seems to revolve around the NY Times not taking Trump’s comments out of context.