Bill Gates lately been calling for the economy to be locked down for months and months (or maybe even a year) because of the coronavirus pandemic, all while continuing to sound the alarm about climate change and the accompanying predicted effects:

Climate change is one of the toughest challenges the world has ever taken on. But I believe we can avoid a climate catastrophe if we take steps now to reduce emissions and find ways to adapt to a warmer world. Here’s how we’re approaching the challenge: https://t.co/MtZAZHrHyJ pic.twitter.com/MEmsGFsbUN — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 21, 2020

Is climate change reversible? 🌍🌎🌏 Bill Gates says, "It will take a lot of commitment and a bit of luck on the innovative breakthroughs" to keep the world's temperature in check https://t.co/Wa5wU9a12t #CoveringClimateNow pic.twitter.com/38beMtdqzE — Bloomberg (@business) September 17, 2019

But there’s good news! Judging from a recent reported purchase, Gates doesn’t seem to think the oceans are going to rise and engulf the coasts like so many of his fellow climate change alarmist warn:

Bill and Melinda Gates Bought a $43 Million Oceanfront Del Mar Home https://t.co/Xx64kPe2LY pic.twitter.com/Fzyk0wnvuD — OBSERVER (@observer) April 23, 2020

Bill and Melinda Gates Purchase $43M Luxury Beach House in Del Mar, CA https://t.co/9RqkNG2pGj pic.twitter.com/rEufeXyZ4O — SFGate (@SFGate) April 23, 2020

Barack Obama seems to agree with this approach for all the most hypocritical of reasons.

Bill Gates just bought a $43 million mansion by the ocean…all while pushing the narrative that climate change will destroy the Earth. 🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/7rny6hvXqB — PragerU (@prageru) April 23, 2020

Well isn’t that special!

Gates buys a waterfront home. Weird. Must be a climate change denier, righthttps://t.co/u1FITsVbaC — Asylum Inmate #6 (@ideologuist) April 23, 2020

Although Sr. Gates did some good things in his life…

We gotta call BS on this front.#PragerFORCE https://t.co/EX9YNWC5dX — MK17 (@MK1756778669) April 24, 2020

While millions of people are out of work wondering how they will pay their bills & feed their families due to the lockdown… Bill Gates, who has been pushing the lockdown is Reportedly Buying Beachfront Home in Del Mar for $43 Million… https://t.co/93EpPyXxrw — Spiro (@o_rips) April 23, 2020

Why is it that all the people who keep talking about the dangers of climate change and rising sea levels are the same ones buying homes right next to the ocean? https://t.co/Qi1jgwpMXK — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 23, 2020

Weird how that seems to work, isn’t it?