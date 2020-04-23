Bill Gates lately been calling for the economy to be locked down for months and months (or maybe even a year) because of the coronavirus pandemic, all while continuing to sound the alarm about climate change and the accompanying predicted effects:

But there’s good news! Judging from a recent reported purchase, Gates doesn’t seem to think the oceans are going to rise and engulf the coasts like so many of his fellow climate change alarmist warn:

Barack Obama seems to agree with this approach for all the most hypocritical of reasons.

Well isn’t that special!

Weird how that seems to work, isn’t it?

Tags: Bill GatesClimate changeglobal warming