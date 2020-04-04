Today President Trump, as he does on occasion, took to Twitter to give CNN a #FakeNews hammering:

.@CNN is Fake News. They will take a good story and make it as bad as is humanly possible. They are a JOKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2020

CNN’s Oliver Darcy naturally took offense, and threw in a swipe at Fox News while he was at it:

Amid a pandemic killing thousands of Americans, Trump continues to seek to undercut the credibility of CNN, which has accurately reported on the virus. Meanwhile, at the same time, Trump props up Fox, which for weeks misled its viewers about the seriousness of it. https://t.co/JmJBbgls6V — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 4, 2020

That’s almost as funny as Jim Acosta’s “we are real news, Mr. President”:

"Trump continues to seek to undercut the credibility of CNN, which has accurately reported on the virus." The first half of the sentence is true. The second half is false. https://t.co/W0ZlAe8FUn — CHARLIE (On Sabbatical) (@2beaux) April 4, 2020

CNN told the American peopl in January and February the coronavirus was nothing to worry about. Sorry. Trump is right to point out the awfulness that is CNN. Please get your house in order first. Then you can whine https://t.co/IOooSzH3cd — Jason (@UCCowboy) April 4, 2020

Maybe some CNN journos are so busy watching Fox News that they miss what happens on their own network.

“The flu is far deadlier than the coronavirus” – @andersoncooper CNN March 7 https://t.co/eEcGNPIV1a — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) April 4, 2020

“The risk is low. The risk, however, for the flu is through the roof!” CNN, February 15 https://t.co/eEcGNPIV1a — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) April 4, 2020

“The flu is more deadly” – Alisyn Camerota

“This is a good opportunity to remind people of that” – @drsanjaygupta

CNN, January 31 https://t.co/eEcGNPIV1a — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) April 4, 2020

"But the threat to the general population is still low.” @drsanjaygupta

"I would certainly agree with Sanjay that this is a low-risk situation in the United States.” – Dr Wm Schaffner

CNN, January 31 https://t.co/eEcGNPIV1a — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) April 4, 2020

CNN downplayed the severity of the virus, that’s accurate reporting? Here’s proof. https://t.co/aJSfbQeZI8 — Queso Cheese (@jmlucyc) April 4, 2020

CNN's Anderson Cooper on March 4th: "If you’re freaked out about the coronavirus you should be more concerned about the flu." https://t.co/5rCF5NH2Qu — Darin Lloyd (@db_lloyd) April 4, 2020

Stay self-unaware, CNN!

***

