Democrats got hold of another talking point after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made claims about President Trump withholding assistance to the state, which she walked back (not that the media noticed or will report that) while having never offered up proof for her claim:

So this entire episode with the governor of Michigan is over an accusation and claim she herself won’t verify. And media is running with it? pic.twitter.com/6ko0QD59HH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 28, 2020

Whitmer just walked this waaay back on CNN. She said supplies she thought they bought were going to the federal government first. Said MA and Los Angels were having the same issue. Very different than vendors saying her state was being singled out. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 27, 2020

Whitmer also has tweeted about medical aid that the state had received:

This morning we received 112,800 N95 masks in our shipment from the strategic national stockpile w/8k more on the way. Great news for our health care workers. We'll keep working hard along with FEMA and the White House to get more of the PPE we need to keep Michiganders safe. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 28, 2020

Which brings us to Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy, who apparently hasn’t had enough of his party’s ridiculous games based on nothing but narrative BS:

Michigan is the new Ukraine. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 28, 2020

Here we go again!

Look y'all, theyre gonna impeach him again. https://t.co/xfjZs3FYwW — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) March 28, 2020

It wouldn’t surprise us one bit.

Chris Murphy is the new Hunter Biden — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) March 28, 2020

This tweet perfectly illustrates how much of a sham impeachment actually was https://t.co/M3JU1psVCg — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) March 28, 2020

And the story wouldn’t be complete without a Hillary zinger:

Nah, Hillary Clinton has been to Ukraine. https://t.co/5iJo4C9gei — China did this (@jtLOL) March 28, 2020

YOUCH!