As you probably would guess, former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice isn’t happy with the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic:

God Help Us. You have royally screwed this up every step of the way. NOW, not later, is the time UTILIZE the Defense Production Act and make critically needed supplies available to the health sector. Your vacillation and incompetence are literally deadly. https://t.co/ukHNdFxFG3 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 18, 2020

There are many people who worked during the Obama administration whose criticism of President Trump proves just how self-unaware they are, which makes Katie Pavlich’s response to Rice the perfect choice to feature:

Maybe he should just blame it on a video and call it a day https://t.co/gbBm6YQ5Ct — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 19, 2020

Ouch! Rice really should have sat this one out (but that would require self-awareness).

And Rice deserved every bit of it.