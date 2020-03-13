As we told you earlier, Democrat and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was allegedly involved in a crystal meth overdose incident (accompanied by possible orgy). Gillum later confessed to being drunk but says he never used meth.
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a former target of Gillum, responded to the story this way:
There is only one of us who gets methed-out in hotel rooms with guys in Miami…..YOU!!! https://t.co/HgbuMbpEnm
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 13, 2020
Yee-ouch.
This must have felt good. https://t.co/8MxUXfQ3Qc
— Greta Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) March 13, 2020
Roast! pic.twitter.com/LaTgsCBwop
— ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) March 13, 2020
That did not age well. https://t.co/QyeTGoeilV
— Yeshua bud (@weightlossdna1) March 13, 2020
— Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) March 13, 2020