The tone with which Bernie Sanders began his press conference this afternoon led many to think he was about to drop out. But that wasn’t the case:

Sanders is remaining in the race for now, and explained that he’s winning in every way not counting electability:

The Vermont socialist (er, excuse us… “democratic socialist”) will remain in the running at least long enough to issue some challenges to Joe Biden on Sunday night:

It almost sounds like Sanders has decided to remain in the race at least long enough to try and Bern down the DNC.

A moral victory in Sanders’ eyes.

