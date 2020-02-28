As we told you earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claiming that VP Mike Pence “literally does not believe in science” caused Sen. Ted Cruz to ask her a couple of science-related questions. AOC replied in a couple of tweets but didn’t provide any actual answers:

Sen. Cruz, while I understand you judge people’s intelligence by the lowest income they’ve had, I hold awards from MIT Lincoln Lab &others for accomplishments in microbiology. Secondly, I’m surprised you’re asking about chromosomes given that you don’t even believe in evolution. https://t.co/vOIwJhpl7q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020

Sincerely,

an Intel global finalist,

a fmr multi-year intern for Sen. Kennedy,

a cum laude dual major in Economics & International Relations,

a fmr Educational Director for national organization,

Who to you is “just a bartender,”

And also your colleague.https://t.co/9ktAgXFXDE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020

Cruz didn’t consider that to be actual answers:

We see evolution every day: the Dem party is rapidly evolving into an angry, anti-science socialist ideology. You insulted Pence & I asked you 3 real Qs re science. You ignored all 3 & responded w/ your resume & ad hominem attacks. Instead of insults, address the substance. https://t.co/QhyqRJOrii — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2020

So he reiterated his questions:

2/x To reprise, science Q1 was “tell us, what exactly is a Y chromosome?” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2020

3/x Science Q2 was “at what age of gestation does science tell us that an unborn child feels physical pain?” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2020

4/x And Science Q3 was “of the 195 countries on planet Earth, which country produced the greatest total reduction in CO2 emissions in 2019?” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2020

5/x I await you’re engagement on the actual substance, as a colleague as you noted, hopefully without the insults. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2020

AOC will almost undoubtedly reply with more resume going as far back as high school, and insults.

Oh, and there’s one more thing:

Btw, congrats on the science fair. https://t.co/F1hDE4fKkG — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2020

LOL.