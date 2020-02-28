As we told you earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claiming that VP Mike Pence “literally does not believe in science” caused Sen. Ted Cruz to ask her a couple of science-related questions. AOC replied in a couple of tweets but didn’t provide any actual answers:
Sen. Cruz, while I understand you judge people’s intelligence by the lowest income they’ve had, I hold awards from MIT Lincoln Lab &others for accomplishments in microbiology.
Secondly, I’m surprised you’re asking about chromosomes given that you don’t even believe in evolution. https://t.co/vOIwJhpl7q
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020
Sincerely,
an Intel global finalist,
a fmr multi-year intern for Sen. Kennedy,
a cum laude dual major in Economics & International Relations,
a fmr Educational Director for national organization,
Who to you is “just a bartender,”
And also your colleague.https://t.co/9ktAgXFXDE
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020
Cruz didn’t consider that to be actual answers:
We see evolution every day: the Dem party is rapidly evolving into an angry, anti-science socialist ideology. You insulted Pence & I asked you 3 real Qs re science. You ignored all 3 & responded w/ your resume & ad hominem attacks. Instead of insults, address the substance. https://t.co/QhyqRJOrii
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2020
So he reiterated his questions:
2/x To reprise, science Q1 was “tell us, what exactly is a Y chromosome?”
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2020
3/x Science Q2 was “at what age of gestation does science tell us that an unborn child feels physical pain?”
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2020
4/x And Science Q3 was “of the 195 countries on planet Earth, which country produced the greatest total reduction in CO2 emissions in 2019?”
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2020
5/x I await you’re engagement on the actual substance, as a colleague as you noted, hopefully without the insults.
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2020
AOC will almost undoubtedly reply with more resume going as far back as high school, and insults.
Oh, and there’s one more thing:
Btw, congrats on the science fair. https://t.co/F1hDE4fKkG
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2020
LOL.