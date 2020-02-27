As we told you this morning, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took issue with President Trump’s choice to head up the U.S. coronavirus response team:

Local socialist who just tried to make Mike Pence president now has concerns he's leading the #COVID19 response https://t.co/ESRfpJiaxb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 27, 2020

And just like that, AOC’s tweet became a talking point:

When you hear Dems say "Mike Pence does not believe in science" today… it's started here 👇 https://t.co/OREgD6yAg1 — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) February 27, 2020

First of all:

If you use the phrase "believe in science," you don't know what science is. https://t.co/RQoNSDi03P — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) February 27, 2020

Doesn't science by definition not require belief? https://t.co/IFZ9pvnLyf — Trent Roman (@BenedictStockOp) February 27, 2020

Thank you!

And with that out of the way, what angle will AOC use to slam this choice from Pence?

Deborah Birx is joining White House coronavirus team. Birx is career government official who was nominated by Obama in 2014 as US global AIDS coordinator responsible for overseeing humanitarian aid programs combating epidemic.

Story by me and @Jordanfabianhttps://t.co/MGHB5SZeoW — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 27, 2020

But Pence “literally doesn’t believe in science”!