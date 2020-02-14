Democrats have repeatedly taken aim at President Trump for his criticisms of the mainstream “fake news” media. However, now that Elizabeth Warren’s campaign is in trouble, the Democrat candidate doesn’t seem to think that kind of criticism is the “threat to democracy” it is when Trump does it:

Team @ewarren is starting to dabble in media criticism. From a new fundraising e-mail: “The night of the Iowa Caucuses, CNN didn’t air Elizabeth’s full speech. But they aired the speeches of other candidates she beat.” pic.twitter.com/2aAiMI8yNp — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) February 14, 2020

Well isn’t that special!

.@ewarren Issues Broadside Against Mainstream Media as Campaign Falters via @CAndersonMOhttps://t.co/70kr3HlVKj — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 14, 2020

The Warren campaign now throwing its tomahawks at the mainstream media. "We can't count on the media to cover our campaign fairly" New from @CAndersonMO: https://t.co/fpZ4WF1xcO — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 14, 2020

The Free Beacon reports:

In an email to supporters on Friday, Warren’s campaign said it could no longer “count on the media to cover our campaign fairly.” It argued that other candidates, such as former vice president Joe Biden, received more coverage despite posting less impressive results in early primary states. “The night of the Iowa Caucuses, CNN didn’t air Elizabeth’s full speech. But they aired the speeches of other candidates she beat,” the email said. “In New Hampshire on Tuesday night, networks played Vice President Biden’s speech from South Carolina despite the fact that he left the state before polls closed—but not Elizabeth’s even though she outperformed him, again.”

Will the media firefighters be triggered by that allegation?