The January jobs report has been released, and it shows continued excellent news (unless you’re a Democrat running for president):

The Democrat candidates for president have a debate tonight. What will their spin be?

The Dems will no doubt come out and attempt to paint the new report as bad news for anybody who isn’t rich, but it is quite the finish to their week:

Harsh, but true!

