President Trump’s State of the Union speech has concluded, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi certainly handled it all very well. No, wait, actually she didn’t:

Wow, Pelosi straight up tore Trump's speech apart as he finished. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/7HQLq924xh — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) February 5, 2020

Something go wrong, Nancy?

Nancy Pelosi ends #SOTU by ripping up Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/kZoGEU3Z1i — Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) February 5, 2020

Yeah, Pelosi was just a little angered. Was it because Trump didn’t shake her hand, or could it be that the Democrats got pretty much owned in a positive an optimistic speech? Here’s the Speaker’s response to ripping up a copy of the speech:

PELOSI on why she ripped up speech “It was a courteous thing to do.” She added it was a “dirty speech.” #SOTU — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 5, 2020

Stay classy, Nancy Pelosi!

Trump’s best day of his presidency coincided with one of Democrats’ worst days. And there was no way for either side to hide it. https://t.co/hrJCEiHOtF — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 5, 2020

The only thing Pelosi and dems have is her ripping up President Trump's speech at the end. Petty and pathetic. Democrats are losing. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 5, 2020

That’s become abundantly clear.