The Democrat side of the Iowa caucuses Monday night was by almost all account an unmitigated disaster:

Though several Democrats have delivered what can only be described as victory speeches in the absence of actual results, it’s being reported that real results of the caucuses might not be announced until Tuesday, or perhaps later. And that makes the DNC’s tweet from Monday afternoon all the more awkward:

Trending

That really might not be something they want to keep bragging about:

Pass that popcorn!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #IowaCaucusesDemocratsDNC