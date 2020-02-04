The Democrat side of the Iowa caucuses Monday night was by almost all account an unmitigated disaster:

MORE: The Iowa Democratic Party said that the delays in reporting were not the result of a "hack or an intrusion." The party said that it found "inconsistencies" in reporting of results, but said that the "underlying data and paper trail is sound." https://t.co/B2hhpf4dbz — The Associated Press (@AP) February 4, 2020

On CNN, @VanJones68 on the failure of the #IowaCaucuses: If you can't even deliver on your one job… you only had one job, Iowa! pic.twitter.com/9FaQO1KYC5 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 4, 2020

Though several Democrats have delivered what can only be described as victory speeches in the absence of actual results, it’s being reported that real results of the caucuses might not be announced until Tuesday, or perhaps later. And that makes the DNC’s tweet from Monday afternoon all the more awkward:

For three years, we’ve been preparing for the process that officially kicks off tonight in Iowa: the Democratic presidential primary. Today our chair, @TomPerez, reflects on the reforms we’ve made to make this the most transparent primary in our history: https://t.co/8w7gtSfqil — Democratic Party (@DNC) February 3, 2020

That really might not be something they want to keep bragging about:

Maybe 4 years next time? — Matt Barber (@jmattbarber) February 4, 2020

And you guys want to run the country? pic.twitter.com/SjaXoAjb5U — A Box of GFY Commies (@ABoxOfRocks23) February 4, 2020

LIVE SHOT of the preparation and the process https://t.co/BbLz6fQDuu pic.twitter.com/Quu1I52Z8o — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 4, 2020

This tweet did not age well. Many a pink slip should go out after this debacle. https://t.co/2wfbfWvb4H — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) February 4, 2020

Prepared three years for this. 😬 https://t.co/nO86i3sjt1 — Diego Hernández (@Diego_h15) February 4, 2020

Tom Perez needs to resign now…for his own safety. https://t.co/uTdLP2uZmm — Boo's Clues 🌹 (@mojobaal) February 4, 2020

And this dumpster fire of a party wants to run the country https://t.co/pBxOdPXQlo — Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) February 4, 2020

Heckuva job. What you get under a party chair who was once cited by Congress for lying under oath. https://t.co/dR25r5ilb9 https://t.co/ERQIBwszS3 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 4, 2020

Outstanding job so far https://t.co/A1SABEttLJ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 4, 2020

The flawless #IACaucus was the results of three years of meticulous preparations by the Democratic Party. Well.

Oiled.

Machine. https://t.co/AEihYpL2e1 — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) February 4, 2020

Pass that popcorn!