At a Bernie Sanders rally in Iowa ahead of the Democrat caucuses on Monday, Hillary Clinton received a big round of applause for all her contributions over the years. Just kidding. Rep. Rashida Tlaib led the crowd in booing her party’s 2016 nominee:

Wow, the Dems’ convention this summer is gonna be lit!

Tlaib’s booing didn’t sit well with Center for American Progress president Neera Tanden, along with a certain Washington Post “conservative”:

Pass the popcorn!

