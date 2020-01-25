Bernie Sanders’ run for the Democrat nomination for president continues, and he’s taking the “you can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs” approach when it comes to economic policy:

Because the “we’re gonna put some people out of work but in the end we’ll create even more jobs” approach worked out so well for Hillary! *Eye roll*

Trending

Also, Bernie’s answer to questions about cost and other details related to his Medicare for All plan is “I don’t know yet but it’ll be awesome.”

“At the end of the day” the Democrats are going to lose again because they obviously still don’t get what happened in 2016.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBernie Sanders