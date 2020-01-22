One of the House managers at the impeachment trial in the Senate is Rep. Adam Schiff, and he’s been spending a great deal of time today basically repeating the laundry list of Democrat talking points to the senators — aka jurors.

Buck Sexton may have put a finger on Schiff’s strategy:

Starting to worry that Republican Senators forced to sit through hours and hours of Schiff’s sanctimonious BS marathon may get desperate and offer to vote for anything just to make the pain stop — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 22, 2020

Could happen!

Because it involves Schiff, perhaps the name of this particular technique should be changed to “weasel-boarding.”

4D chess player Adam Shift? — Vicodank (@Vicodank1) January 22, 2020

Senators can't talk or use devices but there's nothing preventing 53 of them from engaging in YMCA hand/arm motions while Schiff drones on. https://t.co/Mb8b9NLSco — Ron Franklin (@RonaldBFranklin) January 22, 2020

We’d camp out all night for tickets to that show.