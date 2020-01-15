The social media and Beltway bubbles have been consumed by the impeachment saga and all the players involved, but what about elsewhere? Judging from the responses — or lack thereof — from three Jeopardy contestants, full details fo the story aren’t exactly dominating the national conversation:

Jeopardy! featured a category on congressional representatives tonight. Most of the clues were plain text except one that featured a photograph of Adam Schiff. None of the contestants could identify him. — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) January 16, 2020

Fact check: TRUE:

Adam Schiff was an answer on Jeopardy today. Not a single person knew who he was. pic.twitter.com/SQObAMzxw7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 16, 2020

Maybe more people will come to know who Schiff is now that he’s an impeachment manager.

😆😅😂🤣 On Jeopardy just now the clue was a picture of Adam Schiff, but no one had a clue who he was. Guess his 15mins of fame are up! Bahahahaha — Caleb Jordan Schulz (@Based_Jedi) January 16, 2020

Without a doubt Schiff-ty will be going out of his way during the Senate trial to make his name more well known.