There’s been a lot happening in the world, but among the “hardest hit” by the news of the day seems to be former Obama administration officials, whose “smart power” vehicle is being stripped and sold for parts:

Aw, somebody’s got the sads!

Kerry promoted his op-ed in a tweet today:

Wrote this for the @nytopinion. Donald Trump’s Iran incoherence has weakened our hand – the opposite of the tough agreement that successfully addressed the nuclear threat in the first place. https://t.co/pcp8QuR4dA — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) January 10, 2020

And Samantha Power shared the former Secretary of State’s sentiment:

Before Trump, writes @JohnKerry, “Iran was in compliance w/ the nuclear agt…No missile attacks on US facilities. No ships being detained or sabotaged in the Gulf…No protesters breaching our embassy in Baghdad. Iraq welcomed our presence fighting ISIS.” https://t.co/NA29xIwmRT — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) January 10, 2020

This might shock the Obama-era diplomatic dynamic duo, but many couldn’t be happier to see their approach heading out the door:

That’s what he was elected to do. — Steve Wightman (@stevewightman1) January 10, 2020

This is a good thing. https://t.co/SpfzbUdoV3 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 10, 2020

That’s precisely why I voted for him. He made huge promises, and kept them. https://t.co/Xe23UyjuOj — Colorado (@Colorado_Right) January 10, 2020

I hired Trump to destroy things people like John Kerry built — Dan Larson (@DanielPLarson) January 10, 2020

As Kerry’s former boss once said, “elections have consequences.”

John Kerry must address Hussein's pallets of cash to Iran that allowed Iran to develop a nuclear threat. https://t.co/3t0yIIFyYN — Day Williams (@Owlmanyeyes) January 10, 2020

Oh, speaking of that:

John Kerry offers a detailed defense of the Obama administration’s diplomatic prowess with Iran and how it was all groovy until Bad Orange Man. One item missing from his account…the billions in hush money https://t.co/qDUuW6gIh9 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) January 10, 2020

That wasn’t mentioned? What a shock!