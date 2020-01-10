The current narrative for the Left and the mainstream media (pardon the redundancy) is to pretend Trump just started World War III and only electing a Democrat can make it stop. That’s where Bernie Sanders comes in:

Is that so, senator?

Sanders should find stopping something that isn’t happening to be a fairly simple task.

And maybe take along James Taylor just for added Obama-era diplomatic effect.

