Bruce Springsteen is Back on Tour... At Least We THINK That's Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen is back on tour, baby! The singer had apparently been forced to postpone a large chunk of his concert schedule due to medical reasons... not as one might expect due to his suffering from a chronic case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, but rather because he has developed a 'monster' peptic ulcer that needed to be treated. Although it should be noted that according to a 2017 study on the causes of peptic ulcers males who are heavy drinkers and have 'mental health problems, including severe stress, (and) depressed mood' are more likely to come down with the ailment... So maybe it's the TDS after all?

But anyways, after receiving his peptic ulcer treatment Bruce hit the road again, meeting up with the E Street Band in Pheonix, where we got a look at what 'The Boss' is looking like these days and... well, everybody takes a bad picture from time to time, right?

Now fully healthy (and still in better shape than me), Bruce Springsteen re-joined the E Street Band and launched his 2024 tour with an epic 29-song performance in Phoenix on Tuesday night: https://t.co/KQr7vVznoG pic.twitter.com/c5CIYZsBvh — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) March 20, 2024

Um... okay. Now in fairness to Bruce Springsteen the man is 74 years old so we can't expect him to still be pulling off the sorts of looks he did back in the day, but you know, it seems like Bruce doesn't understand that he can't expect to pull those looks off either. Oof.

Nice cleavage Grandpa. — Justin Case (@JustinCaseUhOh) March 20, 2024

“Who’s gonna tell Grandpa we’re picking out all his clothes from now on?” — Two Hound Town (@PopSomeCornJack) March 20, 2024

Can it be seen in sunlight? — King of the Hill🐊🇮🇱 (@rugerdude1) March 20, 2024

It's just such a bizarre look!

Emperor Palpatine without the robe. — Chris Adams 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@SirChrisAdams) March 20, 2024

Did this dude get breast implants? — Texanus Giganticus (@couchsecurity) March 20, 2024

That's the best picture you could find? — Freeta Goodholm II (@Idislike_ACs) March 21, 2024

There must have been a better picture available, right?!

A lot of people had thoughts on what, and who, Springsteen looks like these days...

That’s Megan Rapinoe. — Charles Ulysses Farley (@pirkster_jax) March 20, 2024

Phoenix Reporter: "Bruce Springsteen looked so life-like!" pic.twitter.com/jXaUUKjt1O — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) March 21, 2024

Telling my kids this is Bruce Springsteen pic.twitter.com/0426mErExK — Steg68 (@Steg68) March 20, 2024

With actress Tilda Swinton being a popular comparison point.

I thought that was Tilda Swinton playing another trans role. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) March 21, 2024

That’s Tilda Swinton. — Sisyphus (@contrarianbrah) March 20, 2024

I thought Tilda Swinton was playing a man part at first glance. I love him but he should embrace his age. — J. Scott (@joeslgthouse) March 21, 2024

Bruce clearly didn't try this out in front of a mirror before wandering out on stage.

Looks like a figure from Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum.😬 https://t.co/7FDJQ0RWmY — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 21, 2024

My first thought on seeing this was that Madonna has really been working on her arms. https://t.co/HxqTN8iHHU — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) March 21, 2024

He looks like someone’s lesbian grandma https://t.co/UW8J3GRW8L — Lizzy Lou Who ❄️ (@_wintergirl93) March 20, 2024

She's not wrong!

Obviously rockers have a mystique to uphold in how they look and how they dress, but after a certain point clearly upholding that mystique becomes an impossibility. Perhaps it's time that Bruce embraces his age and starts wearing clothes more suited to his age... maybe a nice cardigan and wool socks to keep his toes warm now that the blood doesn't flow the way it did when he was younger, pants pulled up to his belly button. Embrace your age, Bruce!

***

