Bruce Springsteen is Back on Tour... At Least We THINK That's Bruce Springsteen

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on March 21, 2024
Meme

Bruce Springsteen is back on tour, baby! The singer had apparently been forced to postpone a large chunk of his concert schedule due to medical reasons... not as one might expect due to his suffering from a chronic case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, but rather because he has developed a 'monster' peptic ulcer that needed to be treated. Although it should be noted that according to a 2017 study on the causes of peptic ulcers males who are heavy drinkers and have 'mental health problems, including severe stress, (and) depressed mood' are more likely to come down with the ailment... So maybe it's the TDS after all?

But anyways, after receiving his peptic ulcer treatment Bruce hit the road again, meeting up with the E Street Band in Pheonix, where we got a look at what 'The Boss' is looking like these days and... well, everybody takes a bad picture from time to time, right?

Um... okay. Now in fairness to Bruce Springsteen the man is 74 years old so we can't expect him to still be pulling off the sorts of looks he did back in the day, but you know, it seems like Bruce doesn't understand that he can't expect to pull those looks off either. Oof.

It's just such a bizarre look!

House to Find Out What’s in 1,012-Page Spending Bill After Passing It
Brett T.
There must have been a better picture available, right?!

A lot of people had thoughts on what, and who, Springsteen looks like these days...

With actress Tilda Swinton being a popular comparison point.

Bruce clearly didn't try this out in front of a mirror before wandering out on stage.

She's not wrong!

Obviously rockers have a mystique to uphold in how they look and how they dress, but after a certain point clearly upholding that mystique becomes an impossibility. Perhaps it's time that Bruce embraces his age and starts wearing clothes more suited to his age... maybe a nice cardigan and wool socks to keep his toes warm now that the blood doesn't flow the way it did when he was younger, pants pulled up to his belly button. Embrace your age, Bruce!

***

