God Bless America! German Man Unintentionally Reminds Us How GREAT it is That We DON'T Live in Germany

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on March 19, 2024
Twitter

When we think of 'a people who should be emulated', most of our minds turn to one country: Germany. A nation known for its history of sound laws and overall peaceful nature, Germany has always been a shining beacon of light and hope in an otherwise tumultuous world... so it's clear that the Germans are very well positioned to criticize how other countries and their populations go about their business, especially when it comes to gun culture and laws. 

Right?  

Yes, Germany has a long tradition of sending in special police and military units to 'take care' of people engaging in activities that the state doesn't like, or just being a member of a group that the state doesn't like. We should all try to be more like Germany! What could go wrong?

Well, you know, other than that.

There was a minor misunderstanding back in the 30s and 40s that ended in the German secret police needing a rebrand, as we recall.

But really, what exactly seems to be the problem here? She's not waving the gun around, nobody's being intimidated with force, and the lady's just grabbing some bread. An American looks at this photo and says 'Okay, so what?', but a German sees someone that needs to be hauled off in cuffs... which in fairness tends to be their answer to most everything, historically speaking.

Now now, totalitarianism comes in many forms and Communism is just one of them. Germans, Italians, and many other European peoples enjoy indulging in some other forms, as you may recall from history class.

Yes, but they have fun lederhosen and make good sausages so they feel like they're in a place to lecture on these things it seems.

This is actually a very real problem in Germany, and one that more of the population packing heat and feeling empowered to protect themselves indeed might solve. But don't hold your breath waiting for Germany (or most any other European nation outside of maybe Switzerland) to realize it.

Never underestimate the European conviction that they're better in every way... they're incredibly provincial that way.

None of this even gets to the question of what other rights we often take for granted that the Germans don't have.

Yeah... we're good with how things are here in America (for the moment), thanks.

Of course, there are nice things about the way the Germans do some things. There's no arguing that they're efficient people, and there are many interesting things about their history and culture that are fun to study... and it's a great place to visit. But maybe think twice before you harbor any dreams about moving to Deutschland, better to stick to a place with a more comprehensive view of what rights you have who don't have (as much of) history of hauling people off for exercising 'inalienable' rights. 

Just saying.

***

