God Bless America! German Man Unintentionally Reminds Us How GREAT it is That We DON'T Live in Germany

When we think of 'a people who should be emulated', most of our minds turn to one country: Germany. A nation known for its history of sound laws and overall peaceful nature, Germany has always been a shining beacon of light and hope in an otherwise tumultuous world... so it's clear that the Germans are very well positioned to criticize how other countries and their populations go about their business, especially when it comes to gun culture and laws.

Right?

If this woman went into a German supermarket like that, the SEK (German SWAT) would be there in 5 minutes!! pic.twitter.com/1t8RIeq5P4 — Sidney W.🇩🇪🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@wahlstedt007) March 18, 2024

Yes, Germany has a long tradition of sending in special police and military units to 'take care' of people engaging in activities that the state doesn't like, or just being a member of a group that the state doesn't like. We should all try to be more like Germany! What could go wrong?

Well, you know, other than that.

That's how some of yall ended up in Camps... just saying pic.twitter.com/4aZP5nPLu1 — Barton Bella (@BartonBella1) March 19, 2024

Yes, we all know the history of Germany. — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) March 19, 2024

When did they change the name from "Gestapo?" — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 19, 2024

There was a minor misunderstanding back in the 30s and 40s that ended in the German secret police needing a rebrand, as we recall.

But really, what exactly seems to be the problem here? She's not waving the gun around, nobody's being intimidated with force, and the lady's just grabbing some bread. An American looks at this photo and says 'Okay, so what?', but a German sees someone that needs to be hauled off in cuffs... which in fairness tends to be their answer to most everything, historically speaking.

Thanks for taking the time to exemplify the pro-carry argument of “When seconds matter, the police are minutes away” 🤣🤣🤣 — mewrei; springtime snowpandad (@_mewrei_) March 18, 2024

Which is why so many people from Germany have moved to America. — Jodi (@APLMom) March 19, 2024

Down south, Open Carry is legal. We do it all the time nobody is bothered. Only little commies cry. — Sam 🇺🇸 | 🦅 | 📡 (@Rudio1John) March 18, 2024

Now now, totalitarianism comes in many forms and Communism is just one of them. Germans, Italians, and many other European peoples enjoy indulging in some other forms, as you may recall from history class.

Your government doesn't trust its citizens. — Camacho2024 🇺🇸 ⛰ 🇩🇪 🇳🇱 🌈 (@jcschmieder) March 19, 2024

Well, Germans don’t really have a great track record when it comes to individual rights.



Their opinion is meaningless. — KDJ (@Kevin_Jurecko) March 18, 2024

Germany also perfected the industrialized extermination of humans. Not exactly a model nation. — Assault Clip, #2A Voter (@assaultclip) March 18, 2024

Yes, but they have fun lederhosen and make good sausages so they feel like they're in a place to lecture on these things it seems.

The German government does have a long history of disarming and kidnapping peaceful people, so that makes sense. https://t.co/HNiIsuA5Lk — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) March 19, 2024

if German women walked around open-carry, Germany's rape stats would drop down significantly, too. https://t.co/Tkny6LJv7S — batu (@qtomris) March 18, 2024

This is actually a very real problem in Germany, and one that more of the population packing heat and feeling empowered to protect themselves indeed might solve. But don't hold your breath waiting for Germany (or most any other European nation outside of maybe Switzerland) to realize it.

A lone middle aged american woman with a pistol would beat a German SWAT team. I hold this belief in my very bones. https://t.co/R7u6K49FEr — Wesley 'Big Hoss' Kushner (@WesleyKushner) March 18, 2024

A friend of my wife once dated a German. Every sentence the guy spoke started with, "In Germany we would never..."



We still joke about it... because apparently they can tolerate Hitler more than Americans https://t.co/ysMKDbSdAe — 100% Ping Wing (@PingWingery) March 18, 2024

Never underestimate the European conviction that they're better in every way... they're incredibly provincial that way.

None of this even gets to the question of what other rights we often take for granted that the Germans don't have.

That's because Germany is an anti-rights hellscape.



Quit pretending SEK (German SWAT) won't be at your house in five minutes for saying mean words on the internet.



Thankfully, your authoritarian jackboots are as irrelevant to us as your worthless opinion. https://t.co/h62xsMRlLT — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) March 18, 2024

Yeah... we're good with how things are here in America (for the moment), thanks.

Of course, there are nice things about the way the Germans do some things. There's no arguing that they're efficient people, and there are many interesting things about their history and culture that are fun to study... and it's a great place to visit. But maybe think twice before you harbor any dreams about moving to Deutschland, better to stick to a place with a more comprehensive view of what rights you have who don't have (as much of) history of hauling people off for exercising 'inalienable' rights.

Just saying.

***

