Canadian Police Urge Citizens to Make Life Easier for Car Thieves to Avoid being Assaulted... Wait, WHAT?

Back in 2022 Canada passed a national ban on the 'sale, purchase or transfer of handguns by individuals within Canada', called 'Bill C-21', which was trumpeted at the time by the Liberal Party led government in Ottawa as much needed 'Legislation to reduce gun violence'. This bill was pushed through over the objections of gun rights advocates like the NRA, who have noted a similar law accompanied by a mandatory gun-buyback program in New Zealand had led not to a decrease in violent crime but rather a significant decrease. Gage Haubrich of the Canadian Taxpayer Federation is noted by the NRA as having pointed out that:

(in the)decade before the buyback[,] violent firearm offences (in New Zealand) averaged 932 a year. In 2019, the year of the buyback, there were 1,142 offences; in 2020, 1,156; in 2021, 1,338; and last year, 1,444. That’s up almost 55 per cent over the pre-ban decade.

But Canada and New Zealand are entirely different countries, right? Surely things are going better in the Great White North, right? Well about that...

In Canada vehicle owners are being urged to leave their keys near the front door to prevent being attacked by armed thieves.



pic.twitter.com/H5ILoool7E — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 14, 2024

Comforting words from the Toronto Police, telling vehicle owners (emphasis ours):

To prevent the possibility of being attacked at home, leave your (car key) fobs at your front door... they're breaking into your home to steal your car, they don't want anything else. A lot of them that they're arresting have guns on them... and they're not toy guns, they're real guns; they're loaded.

Well gee, wouldn't it be nice if car owners perhaps had a way to fight back against car thieves that are apparently breaking into peoples houses to steal their car keys! Taking the guns away from law abiding citizens sure seems to be working out great for other countries, you can totally see why American Leftists are so eager to bring that kind of thing here!

This is how Liberals want to live. Appease the criminals so you don’t hurt their feelings. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) March 14, 2024

Don’t want to upset the thieves. 🙄 — abacus (@funEbone2u) March 14, 2024

So basically it's a green light for auto theft to get even worse. Geniuses! — Lunas Ra (@lunas_ra) March 14, 2024

Honestly being a car thief in Canada seems like a pretty sweet gig, no wonder so many more people seem to be taking it up to make a little extra money these days!

Perhaps if a dozen or so of these thieves got popped breaking in , this would stop. — DocBrewskie (@DocBrewskie) March 14, 2024

A good guy with a gun stopping a bad guy with a gun? How horrible, won't someone think of the bad guy?

When authorities are urging submission to criminals, they have lost their authority and should be replaced.



Waffles — Waffle Ladders (@waffle_ladders) March 14, 2024

You tell 'em Waffles.

Alternatively, the government could just stop preventing citizens from defending themselves with effective weapons and the problem would stop. — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) March 14, 2024

If the thieves have guns, then why shouldn't the car owners also have guns? — Kel (@stopthebiscuit) March 14, 2024

Yes, well, that is rather the question. One almost gets the impression that short sighted 'fixes' that make people feel good don't necessarily do much in the way of solving anything. Who'd have thought it?

How about just leaving the keys in the vehicle so they don’t have to go through the trouble of breaking your front door down? Duh! https://t.co/S8P9ViQTyp — Ragnar Danneskjold (@FreeDanneskjold) March 14, 2024

Honestly if this is where they're going with this then people might as well go ahead and take Ragnar's advice... why put yourself to the expense of replacing your door when you have to buy a new car too?

Just when you think Canada can’t be any more unserious. https://t.co/D6cvBHNfjN — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) March 14, 2024

Okay, I'll be the first to call it. Canada is now officially the very worst nation on planet earth. https://t.co/VEs8rGbmYM — Liberty-Identitarian (@EricTropicalTX) March 14, 2024

Seems like they should focus on reducing the crime https://t.co/CImaiIpEM4 — Tactical Wisdom (@DolioJ) March 14, 2024

Yes, well, the Canadians have a reputation for politeness to uphold you see. Just because these car thieves and house robbers aren't holding up their end doesn't mean that the cops and citizenry should be impolite to the criminals, right?

This is yet another reason to be thankful for the forethought that the Founding Fathers put into the need for the populace to have a means of defending itself and enshrining the right to be able to 'keep and bear' that means of defense. The problems caused by government mismanagement of the levers of power and culture can't be fixed by the government mismanaging a different lever. All of these schemes to 'easily' fix societal problems always end this way, of course, because there's never an easy fix to societal problems... And anyone who tells you that there is is probably trying to sell you something or get elected.

