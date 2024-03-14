ABC Correspondent Pushes Oklahoma Superintendent on His 'Anti-Trans' Policies
Watch President Joe Biden's Handlers Hustle the Press Away When He Takes Questions
LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA...
Feds Are Now Targeting Gamers for Spreading Disinformation
Shipment of Jaromír Jágr Bobblehead's Goes Missing in California, And Everyone Wants to...
White House Backs Atlantic Piece on How Robert Hur 'Misled the Country' on...
The Gender Cult Ship Be Sinking: California Study Reveals Suicide Rates Go UP...
President Biden Releases Statement on Death of Nex Benedict
Republicans Can't Screw This Up...Right?
Gun Grabber Gavin Newsom Was Foiled Again -- Cue the World's Smallest Violin
Kamala Harris Becomes First Vice President to Visit an Abortion Clinic
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Steps on All The Rakes Regarding Nex Benedict...
'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He...
NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting...

SHOCKER! Illegal Online Drug Purchasers Find Out the Hard Way That Online Criminals Aren't Trustworthy

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

Those of us who stick to the safe confines of the normal internet may not be aware, but while we're all quietly using Google or Netflix or something on the regular 'ol internet there's a whole parallel internet that's running at the same time. Called 'The Darknet' by critics and media outlets a lot of bad stuff goes down on this bizarro internet, stuff most of us don't want to think about or even know about. Honestly one of the more benign uses of this internet land of shadows is its utility as a place to order drugs from people willing to sell them to you, provided you have the Bitcoin or other digital currency that's the lifeblood of the place. But even though its use as a virtual back alley to buy your uppers or whatever is less worrisome than the other stuff going on... you're still committing a crime and dealing with criminals to do it. 

Advertisement

But surely you can trust criminals to not get you into trouble, right? If you can't trust your online drug dealer who's by definition breaking the law and helping you to break the law in the process as a 'business transaction', who can you trust?

Ah. Yes. But what's the worst they could do? After all, they told users that their data wasn't tracked and what data was stored was encrypted and only stored for a bit before being automatically deleted... surely they weren't lying about that, right?

Oh.

Sure they weren't playing on the level before, but now they're definitely gonna be shooting straight right? Right?!

Recommended

LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA in Federal Court
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's remarkably like something from a druggy hyper online O. Henry story.

Of course let's not pretend that these guys doing the extortion are planning very well on this... after all true anonymity is a hard thing to come by and a person who's really motivated to find out who you are and get their revenge on you will likely be able to figure out who's behind this.

Just a bit of a gamble, yes. 

Perhaps it's time that we extended the phrase 'there's no honor among thieves' to criminals writ large... after all, if you're the type who's interested in bucking societal rules then the odds seem decent that you're also the type who's less than interested in following standard unspoken rules around best business practices and keeping your word. It sounds like somebody's gonna learn a lesson here, but everyone involved seems to deserve to learn one.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CRIME DRUGS INTERNET

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA in Federal Court
Grateful Calvin
ABC Correspondent Pushes Oklahoma Superintendent on His 'Anti-Trans' Policies
Brett T.
Watch President Joe Biden's Handlers Hustle the Press Away When He Takes Questions
Brett T.
NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead
Gordon K
Feds Are Now Targeting Gamers for Spreading Disinformation
Brett T.
'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He Can and BAHAHA (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA in Federal Court Grateful Calvin
Advertisement