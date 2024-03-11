Slate Addresses the Question We're All Asking About Sydney Sweeney

If This is How San Francisco Does Events We'd DEFINITELY Prefer to Stay...
Coucy
Coucy  |  10:00 PM on March 11, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

There are some questions that have bedeviled mankind for decades, or even centuries. What happened near the Tunguska River in Yakutsk on the 30th of June, 1908? What happened to Jimme Hoffa? Where exactly was Alexander the Great buried?

All questions worthy of deep investigation, but the ladies and gentlemen down at Slate have chosen to turn their attention to a more immediate and pressing question, one that's on everyone's mind these days it seems: Are Sydney Sweeney's boobs big or no?

It needs to be said, does it? Who was asking for you to say it, Slate?

The article itself is actually a bit of a feminist screed, talking about how boobs don't really matter and how we should stop 'objectifying women' or whatever, which is fine for what it is if very preachy. But they chose a provocative title to get attention and boy did it ever work.

Apparently if you're smaller than that guy, or at least smaller than former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, you can't really be considered 'big'.

No you see it's only misogynist if it's a conservative talking about women's bodies like that. Liberals are allowed to do it because they're allies or something.

This is likely true. Many are speculating on other... aspects of those who write for Slate.

We can't say one way or another but there's no question that Sigmund Freud would have thoughts.

Normal? Slate writers?! impossible!

We'll leave it up to you to judge on this topic. The Twitter responses have cast their vote, but what do you think? Let us know!

***

