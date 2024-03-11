Slate Addresses the Question We're All Asking About Sydney Sweeney

There are some questions that have bedeviled mankind for decades, or even centuries. What happened near the Tunguska River in Yakutsk on the 30th of June, 1908? What happened to Jimme Hoffa? Where exactly was Alexander the Great buried?

All questions worthy of deep investigation, but the ladies and gentlemen down at Slate have chosen to turn their attention to a more immediate and pressing question, one that's on everyone's mind these days it seems: Are Sydney Sweeney's boobs big or no?

It needs to be said: Sydney Sweeney's boobs are not that big https://t.co/L4hbmNEs9a — Slate (@Slate) March 11, 2024

It needs to be said, does it? Who was asking for you to say it, Slate?

The article itself is actually a bit of a feminist screed, talking about how boobs don't really matter and how we should stop 'objectifying women' or whatever, which is fine for what it is if very preachy. But they chose a provocative title to get attention and boy did it ever work.

After so many years of soy-driven petulance, you've managed to summarize your latent envy in one perfect sentence. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) March 11, 2024

Apparently if you're smaller than that guy, or at least smaller than former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, you can't really be considered 'big'.

This clickbait claim that they are average can only be believed by somebody who doesn't see boobs in the wild. — Gary in DFW (@LakerGaryC) March 11, 2024

Okay, but have you considered not using a picture of her huge tiddies in the thumbnail? — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) March 11, 2024

It’s needs to be said you’re misogynists commenting on a woman’s body and degrading her to feel better about yourself. — TAFKA Trap (@TafkaTrap) March 11, 2024

No you see it's only misogynist if it's a conservative talking about women's bodies like that. Liberals are allowed to do it because they're allies or something.

Sour grapes. They just wish their boobs looked as nice. — JawjaJim 🇺🇸 (@JimJawja) March 11, 2024

Her boobs are definitely bigger than Slate's readership 😃 — Robert Cruze Jr. (@RobertCruzeJr1) March 11, 2024

It needs to be said: Brains at Slate are not that big. Actually, they are non-existent. — Brad Koenig (@MavsLaker) March 11, 2024

This is likely true. Many are speculating on other... aspects of those who write for Slate.

Methinks Shannon Palus is a teensy bit jealous and is trying to use her professional platform to crap all over a perfectly lovely woman. https://t.co/mrVPWy241I — Helena Handbasket 🇮🇱 (@BumpstockBarbie) March 11, 2024

We can't say one way or another but there's no question that Sigmund Freud would have thoughts.

The Biden administration has cowardly ducked this issue for years. https://t.co/kiEtKSHjwC — Bobcat 2024 (@BobcatneySpears) March 11, 2024

It needed to be said by Slate, on their site, for traffic purposes, in particular. https://t.co/OR4Qh9iyFd — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) March 11, 2024

It really doesn’t need to be said though, you could just try being normal https://t.co/HTUMVkzWzW — Cassandra 🎬🧜🏻‍♀️ (@TheMovieMermaid) March 11, 2024

Normal? Slate writers?! impossible!

We'll leave it up to you to judge on this topic. The Twitter responses have cast their vote, but what do you think? Let us know!

