Step Aside, 'Dark Brandon'! Try Not to Roll Your Eyes at the Next...
Self-Described 'Journalist' Tries to Attack Sen. Katie Britt for Having a Nice House,...
WH Touts Endorsement From UAW Leader 'Fighting for Union Members' (Yeah, About That...)
Barbra Streisand Says Biden's 'Very Popular' on All Issues (So Let's Take a...
WATCH: John Kasich Goes on MSNBC to Remind Us Why He's No Longer...
Evoking Memories of Beau Biden's Death is Outrageous Behavior and Joe Biden Must...
'Most Transparent Administration in History, Jack!' CDC 'Releases' Report on Vaccine Myoca...
Oops! Kamala Harris Makes YUGE Flub and Admits Biden Will Lose the Election...
'Outstanding Endorsement'! Geraldo Came Up With a GREAT Slogan for Biden's Reelection Camp...
'This Makes No Sense': Elon Musk Has Short, Sweet, and CORRECT Thoughts on...
Pathetic! Laken Riley's Grief-Stricken Mother Rails Against Biden's Flub of Her Daughter's...
Alternate Headline: Biological MAN Banned From Women's Golf Pro Tour
The Inability to Pass Daylight Saving Time Legislation Shows HOW Dysfunctional Our Governm...
Robert De Niro's Still Got It (and by 'It' We Mean Weapons Grade...

Florida Rep Brian Mast SHUTS DOWN Code Pink Rabble Rousers

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:00 PM on March 09, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Florida Representative Brian Mast isn't a big fan of terrorists, and for good reason. In September of 2010, while serving as a combat engineer in the 28th Ordinance Company, Mast stepped on an IED while clearing a path for US Army Rangers in Kandahar. Thankfully he survived the ordeal, but at the cost of both of his legs as well as his left index finger. So if anyone has reason to have strong feelings towards terrorists, it's gotta be Brian Mast... and he isn't shy about letting people know it, as can be seen from this video that he put out on Twitter:

Advertisement

There isn't much subtlety in that! Not that Code Pink wackos are really worth being subtle with, they're as a group not the most reasonable folk, but it's nice to see someone cut straight to the point on this.

As with so many things the left accuses the right of, it's hard to argue that while they sling accusations of Republicans having been coopted by America's enemies time and time again we see leftist agitation groups being used as mouthpieces for propaganda for the sworn enemies of America and its allies. This is a truth truth that's been true for as long as the modern left has existed, going all the way back to their enthusiastic support of Soviet Russia and even Communist China through much of the 20th century.

Recommended

Self-Described 'Journalist' Tries to Attack Sen. Katie Britt for Having a Nice House, Gets Dragged
Coucy
Advertisement

The lefts love affair with America's enemies is a long and storied one.

You could do worse than this lady if you're asked to describe the Platonic Ideal of 'Code Pink member'.

Trying to get along with these people is impossible, because at the end of the day America and its allies are always going to be the bad guys to them. It's certainly possible to be a liberal Democrat and love America, there are many that do. But groups like Code Pink aren't liberal Democrats, groups like Code Pink are explicitly anti-American in outlook, and won't be happy until America 'pays' for whatever past sins they believe we've committed. 

Advertisement

Brian Mast clearly understand this and acts accordingly. Bravo, sir!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: AFGHANISTAN CODE PINK PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Self-Described 'Journalist' Tries to Attack Sen. Katie Britt for Having a Nice House, Gets Dragged
Coucy
Step Aside, 'Dark Brandon'! Try Not to Roll Your Eyes at the Next Biden Re-Branding Effort
Doug P.
'Most Transparent Administration in History, Jack!' CDC 'Releases' Report on Vaccine Myocarditis
Grateful Calvin
WH Touts Endorsement From UAW Leader 'Fighting for Union Members' (Yeah, About That...)
Doug P.
WATCH: John Kasich Goes on MSNBC to Remind Us Why He's No Longer Relevant
Amy Curtis
Oops! Kamala Harris Makes YUGE Flub and Admits Biden Will Lose the Election in November
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Self-Described 'Journalist' Tries to Attack Sen. Katie Britt for Having a Nice House, Gets Dragged Coucy
Advertisement