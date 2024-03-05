Old Man Yells at Clouds: Biden Campaign Plans to 'Go For the Jugular' Against Trump

As Joe Biden's campaign for reelection continues to seemingly flounder his advisors have often seemed to be at a loss at what to do to turn things around. So far most things they've tried like vilifying Trump's voters as 'Ultra-Mega-Super-Duper-MAGA' and screaming about how Trump's going to install himself as 'Emperor Donald I' or whatever don't seem to be doing much to help Biden pull away in the polls, so what are they to do?

Well, the brightest minds in Democratic Party media consultation have put their heads together and seem to have found something they think just might work: Be mean to Donald Trump.

Biden's new campaign strategy: Go for Trump's jugular https://t.co/w1AcdK9EoH — Axios (@axios) March 5, 2024

This seems like a... not great strategy really. Anyone who remembers the 2020 election will likely recall that what Biden ran on then was a platform of promising to be a 'firm hand at the rudder' and 'the adult', but presumably even the brain trust at the DNC is aware that the ability to run on that again went out the window as soon as Biden got ahold of the rudder and immediately steered the ship of state into an inflationary reef.

So now apparently 'Biden is looking for a fight' and to 'let it fly when warning about the consequences of Trump winning the presidency again', proving 'that at 81, he can still throw a Scranton punch'. By 'a Scranton punch' we have to assume Axios means calling Trump a 'lying dog-faced pony soldier' or demanding that Trump compete against him in doing pushups and bragging about how he has a 'higher IQ' or something. Let's not pretend that Biden was ever any good at this sort of thing, especially when he's trying to be 'feisty'.

all trump needs to do is walk up stairs to get away. pic.twitter.com/5fPdgwu0Mi — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) March 5, 2024

Biden'll never catch him!

What more can this petty tyrant do? — JWF (@JammieWF) March 5, 2024

“New”? That’s literally been the only strategy for the past 7 years. — Max (@CleverMaxName) March 5, 2024

And by that he means encouraging news outlets to go for the jugular — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) March 5, 2024

It's true, more often than not when the Biden administration feels backed into a corner they just start to whine about how the mainstream press is being unfair to them in some way... the gall is unbelievable.

He can't even secure the border. Also, walk upstairs, talk with a teleprompter, and run the country. pic.twitter.com/p3QtmfCrsd — PorknBeans (@PorknBeans82) March 5, 2024

Dazed and confused said what? pic.twitter.com/Z2qYRIZDDq — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 5, 2024

This will backfire. — Snowy2014 (@Snowy20142) March 5, 2024

It seems inevitable. Again, Biden's personal political skills on the campaign trail have never been great, and with the blatant deterioration of his mental and physical faculties they only seem to have gotten worse.

Wow, maybe they'll accuse him of being a rapist traitor insurrectionist who is in the pay of Vladimir Putin.



This is the problem with always being at a "Spinal Tap" 11. Ain't no place to go from here, ya idjits. https://t.co/UaZYxodtFT — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 5, 2024

They really have already thrown the entire arsenal at Trump and it doesn't seem to have done much good, but you know, 'never interfere with an enemy while he’s in the process of destroying himself'.

Behind closed doors he's a Roman gladiator. https://t.co/tfLGOHPtf0 — G (@stevensongs) March 5, 2024

Biden is basically Michigan J Frog from the way Democrats talk about him.

What's he gonna do? Call Trump "Atilla the Hun?" https://t.co/gj8jNktJOC — Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) March 5, 2024

That's pretty hysterical. He couldn't find his own jugular. https://t.co/Xa0Js5lSqS — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) March 5, 2024

“They put one of ours in the hospital, we put one of their’s in the…you know…the place where…bodies dead…the Marge?”

*puts on sunglasses* nailed it https://t.co/gmEISmADXm — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 5, 2024

He's captured Biden's essence.

Again, Biden won the White House on a message of calmness and normalcy and then proceeded to lead an administration that acted just as childishly as the previous administration had, perhaps more so. Couple that with the complete collapse in his personal approval numbers it seems unlikely that anybody's going to take Joe Biden's opinion on someone else particularly seriously. But you know, go ahead guys. Don't let us get in your way.

