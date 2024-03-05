Facebook Fails, Fabulous Funny Follows
Let's DOOOO THIS! It's SUPER TUESDAY and Twitchy Has All Your Live Results
Donald Trump Tells Fox News That Israel Has 'Got to Finish the Problem'
President Biden Notes That the Cookie Monster Has Noticed 'Shrinkflation'
Liberal Heads Explode as Fetterman Continues to Mock Pro-Hamas Democrats
President Biden Scolds Press for Not Reporting on All the Polls He’s Winning
Twitchy Brings You Super Tuesday LIVE Results for Senate/Congress Primaries Across the Cou...
Twitchy Brings You Super Tuesday LIVE Results for the Democrat Presidential Primary
A Glimmer of SANITY: Seattle Prosecutors Will Disqualify Activist Judge for 'Bias' and...
Veteran's Affairs Chief Seems to Beat a Hasty Retreat Amid Claims the VA...
The UN Finally Acknowledges What We All Know About Hamas
Sen. Bob Menendez and Wife Charged With Obstruction of Justice in Bribery Case
'What's Wrong With the Other Four?' Six in Ten People Doubt Both Trump...
Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Br...

Old Man Yells at Clouds: Biden Campaign Plans to 'Go For the Jugular' Against Trump

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on March 05, 2024
Twitchy

As Joe Biden's campaign for reelection continues to seemingly flounder his advisors have often seemed to be at a loss at what to do to turn things around. So far most things they've tried like vilifying Trump's voters as 'Ultra-Mega-Super-Duper-MAGA' and screaming about how Trump's going to install himself as 'Emperor Donald I' or whatever don't seem to be doing much to help Biden pull away in the polls, so what are they to do?

Advertisement

Well, the brightest minds in Democratic Party media consultation have put their heads together and seem to have found something they think just might work: Be mean to Donald Trump.

This seems like a... not great strategy really. Anyone who remembers the 2020 election will likely recall that what Biden ran on then was a platform of promising to be a 'firm hand at the rudder' and 'the adult', but presumably even the brain trust at the DNC is aware that the ability to run on that again went out the window as soon as Biden got ahold of the rudder and immediately steered the ship of state into an inflationary reef. 

So now apparently 'Biden is looking for a fight' and to 'let it fly when warning about the consequences of Trump winning the presidency again', proving 'that at 81, he can still throw a Scranton punch'. By 'a Scranton punch' we have to assume Axios means calling Trump a 'lying dog-faced pony soldier' or demanding that Trump compete against him in doing pushups and bragging about how he has a 'higher IQ' or something. Let's not pretend that Biden was ever any good at this sort of thing, especially when he's trying to be 'feisty'.

Recommended

Let's DOOOO THIS! It's SUPER TUESDAY and Twitchy Has All Your Live Results
Twitchy Staff
Advertisement

Biden'll never catch him!

It's true, more often than not when the Biden administration feels backed into a corner they just start to whine about how the mainstream press is being unfair to them in some way... the gall is unbelievable. 

It seems inevitable. Again, Biden's personal political skills on the campaign trail have never been great, and with the blatant deterioration of his mental and physical faculties they only seem to have gotten worse.

Advertisement

They really have already thrown the entire arsenal at Trump and it doesn't seem to have done much good, but you know, 'never interfere with an enemy while he’s in the process of destroying himself'. 

Biden is basically Michigan J Frog from the way Democrats talk about him.

He's captured Biden's essence.

Again, Biden won the White House on a message of calmness and normalcy and then proceeded to lead an administration that acted just as childishly as the previous administration had, perhaps more so. Couple that with the complete collapse in his personal approval numbers it seems unlikely that anybody's going to take Joe Biden's opinion on someone else particularly seriously. But you know, go ahead guys. Don't let us get in your way.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP AXIOS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let's DOOOO THIS! It's SUPER TUESDAY and Twitchy Has All Your Live Results
Twitchy Staff
Facebook Fails, Fabulous Funny Follows
Gordon K
Liberal Heads Explode as Fetterman Continues to Mock Pro-Hamas Democrats
Coucy
Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Brand Ambassador
Amy Curtis
A Glimmer of SANITY: Seattle Prosecutors Will Disqualify Activist Judge for 'Bias' and 'Errors of Law'
Amy Curtis
President Biden Scolds Press for Not Reporting on All the Polls He’s Winning
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Let's DOOOO THIS! It's SUPER TUESDAY and Twitchy Has All Your Live Results Twitchy Staff
Advertisement