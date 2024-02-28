Sen. Elizabeth Biden on Warpath Against Price Gouging at Wendy’s
There Are a Lot of New York Times Chick-fil-A Deniers
KJP Says President Biden Passes a Cognitive Test Every Day
CNN Opinion Columnist Doesn't Want Laken Riley's Murder Exploited for Xenophobia and Hate
Wokeness Creates a Cultural Desert: Disney Exec Resigns, but the Problems Go Much,...
Georgia Mayor Gets Shouted Down for Claiming No Connection Between Illegal Immigration and...
This Is DHS Secretary Mayorkas 3 Years Ago Explaining Why the Border Is...
UPDATE: Duke Medical School Hides DEI Videos After Ben Shapiro's Reporting
Supreme Court Will Hear Donald Trump's Immunity Case
Fighting to Make Hate Crime Hoax Real. Despite All Evidence, Media STILL Pushing...
NBC News Is Mad Six States Understand Basic Biology
'How Is This Even Real?' Spin on UGA Killing is Norm Macdonald's Media...
Venezuela Solves Its Crime Problem by Sending Criminals, Victims to the US
'Textbook Viewpoint Discrimination': CA Judge Says Feds Can't Selectively Prosecute Right-...

Boohoo! The Hill Worries Republicans Might 'Cripple' The IRS By Making Agents Go to Work in the Office

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on February 28, 2024

If there's one sure-fire way to get American voters worked up and convince them that they need to steer clear of voting for those awful Republicans in the upcoming general election, it seems like it would be telling them about how much harder Republicans might make the lives of IRS agents should Republicans be elected. The IRS, as you'll doubtless be aware, is a wildly popular government agency, sporting a 42/51 favorable/unfavorable rating in a Pew Research Poll published last March! Everybody loves those guys!

Advertisement

Yeah, no, nobody loves those guys. Clearly the IRS does an important job in many ways but it seems unlikely that many Americans are gonna lose sleep thinking about the plight of the IRS Agent, particularly when the 'plight' in question is them being told to get out of their pajamas, put some clothes on and go into the office like a big boy or girl. But the folks down at The Hill seem convinced that this is the message that might turn things around and help President Joe Biden's sinking polling vs. former President Donald Trump

Oh no! Not the poor IRS workers having to go into the office! Anything but that!!

The Op-Ed by Julia Mueller frames the issue as the IRS being 'a microcosm of the broader ideological clash over the size and scope of government in our lives', noting that the 'IRS’s approach to telework has become a litmus test for the future of federal work in an era defined by rapid technological and cultural shifts'. So apparently not only might IRS agents have to go into the office like most everyone else these days, but other federal workers might not be allowed to work from home either?! The horror!

Recommended

There Are a Lot of New York Times Chick-fil-A Deniers
Brett T.
Advertisement

Never in all of history has such inhumanity been visited upon man than having to work in the office.

It just doesn't seem like something that'll get many people upset, the idea of government workers actually having to go to the office to do their work. 

We have to assume that whoever wrote this for The Hill, and whoever decided to publish it, thought that this was a topic that people might get worked up about, or maybe just nod knowingly while they crinkle up their forehead thoughtfully at the awfulness of it all, but it's hard to imagine why they thought that would happen. 

Advertisement

Seriously, how did this make it through the editorial process?

Suffice to say that nobody is going to shed a tear for the poor IRS agent having to get in the car and commute into the office like most people do, and if your vote is likely to be swayed by this issue then that probably only means one thing: You're an IRS agent.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There Are a Lot of New York Times Chick-fil-A Deniers
Brett T.
Sen. Elizabeth Biden on Warpath Against Price Gouging at Wendy’s
Brett T.
Georgia Mayor Gets Shouted Down for Claiming No Connection Between Illegal Immigration and Crime
Grateful Calvin
UPDATE: Duke Medical School Hides DEI Videos After Ben Shapiro's Reporting
Amy Curtis
NBC News Is Mad Six States Understand Basic Biology
Amy Curtis
Wokeness Creates a Cultural Desert: Disney Exec Resigns, but the Problems Go Much, Much Deeper
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
There Are a Lot of New York Times Chick-fil-A Deniers Brett T.
Advertisement