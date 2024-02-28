Boohoo! The Hill Worries Republicans Might 'Cripple' The IRS By Making Agents Go to Work in the Office

If there's one sure-fire way to get American voters worked up and convince them that they need to steer clear of voting for those awful Republicans in the upcoming general election, it seems like it would be telling them about how much harder Republicans might make the lives of IRS agents should Republicans be elected. The IRS, as you'll doubtless be aware, is a wildly popular government agency, sporting a 42/51 favorable/unfavorable rating in a Pew Research Poll published last March! Everybody loves those guys!

Yeah, no, nobody loves those guys. Clearly the IRS does an important job in many ways but it seems unlikely that many Americans are gonna lose sleep thinking about the plight of the IRS Agent, particularly when the 'plight' in question is them being told to get out of their pajamas, put some clothes on and go into the office like a big boy or girl. But the folks down at The Hill seem convinced that this is the message that might turn things around and help President Joe Biden's sinking polling vs. former President Donald Trump

"Republicans would cripple the IRS by forcing its workers back into the office" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/EfxdANYZwJ pic.twitter.com/RlGyzE8a04 — The Hill (@thehill) February 27, 2024

Oh no! Not the poor IRS workers having to go into the office! Anything but that!!

The Op-Ed by Julia Mueller frames the issue as the IRS being 'a microcosm of the broader ideological clash over the size and scope of government in our lives', noting that the 'IRS’s approach to telework has become a litmus test for the future of federal work in an era defined by rapid technological and cultural shifts'. So apparently not only might IRS agents have to go into the office like most everyone else these days, but other federal workers might not be allowed to work from home either?! The horror!

I'm sorry, but I was unaware that The Hill had become a parody account. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 27, 2024

You say that like it’s a bad thing. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 28, 2024

Ah yes. Working in an office is clearly going to destroy their ability to work. Nobody has ever worked fulltime in an office before. How dare they! — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) February 27, 2024

Never in all of history has such inhumanity been visited upon man than having to work in the office.

If that’s all it takes to cripple the IRS then we should get started. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) February 27, 2024

I'd rather they cripple the IRS by breaking its kneecaps, but whatever. — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) February 28, 2024

And? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 27, 2024

It just doesn't seem like something that'll get many people upset, the idea of government workers actually having to go to the office to do their work.

Stop! You had me at “Republicans would cripple the IRS” https://t.co/sIrr1EumSb — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 27, 2024

This cruelty cannot stand. If republicans aren’t stopped, their next step might be to actually reprimand IRS workers who watch p0rn all day at work. https://t.co/TRrMk9PfEv — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 27, 2024

This is a level of pouncing I frankly never thought possible. It’s the sort of pouncing you read about in legends and hear about it in rumors handed down through the generations, but never believe might come true. And then, one day, it does. https://t.co/LGmsMts82y — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 27, 2024

We have to assume that whoever wrote this for The Hill, and whoever decided to publish it, thought that this was a topic that people might get worked up about, or maybe just nod knowingly while they crinkle up their forehead thoughtfully at the awfulness of it all, but it's hard to imagine why they thought that would happen.

“Republicans would cripple the IRS….”



Oh, what’s this? They’re massively defunding it? Gutting its authority?



“by forcing its workers back into the office”



😐😑 https://t.co/AlrxRq08tL — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 27, 2024

Seriously, how did this make it through the editorial process?

Suffice to say that nobody is going to shed a tear for the poor IRS agent having to get in the car and commute into the office like most people do, and if your vote is likely to be swayed by this issue then that probably only means one thing: You're an IRS agent.

