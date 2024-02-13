Sounds AWFUL! Hannah Gadsby to Headline 'Genderqueer' Comedy Special on Netflix

Are you ready for a laugh? Then boy does Netflix have the 'comedy' special for you! Not that the Netflix special itself will make you laugh, it most definitely will not itself be funny by any stretch of the imagination, but the thought of Netflix putting this show on and claiming it as a comedy special is itself a sort of meta-humor, an absurdist deconstruction of what comedy is as an artform. In many ways the description that NBC has provided for Gadsby's upcoming special is a work of art to be appreciated in its own right... even if the thing it's talking about sounds like boring uninteresting dreck.

Hannah Gadsby's Netflix special 'Gender Agenda' will give the stage to genderqueer comics Jes Tom, Alok, Asha Ward, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Krishna Istha and Mx. Dahlia Belle. https://t.co/YgDdwNOBty — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 13, 2024

A Hannah Gadsby show by itself is bad enough. Gadsby is known for being more of a preacher than a comedian (although she apparently self-identifies as a comedian), telling long rambling stories about they/their life as a gender nonconforming human or something, and her lack of comedy chops has itself become something of a meme to the point that Dave Chappelle riffed on it during his dust-ups with the transgender community a few years back:

Lol. One of Dave Chappelle’s conditions for meeting with critics. “You must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.” https://t.co/TT3PR61m1r — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) October 25, 2021

So a Gadsby special alone would be bad enough, but as full on struggle session variety show of 'genderqueer comics' with Hannah Gadsby as the Master of Ceremonies? No thanks!

First off, never use Gadsby and “comedy” in the same sentence ever again. It’s blasphemous



Second, it doesn’t sound like it’s comedy, special, a comedy special, or Gadsby’s specifically. — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) February 13, 2024

This is going to be fantastic. Ricky Gervais who? Matt Rife what? Here’s the real comedians! — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) February 13, 2024

Sounds like a night of clapter — Bjǫrn Járnsíða (@REOtweetwagon) February 13, 2024

It'll be an auditorium of trained seals slapping their flippers together on cue, yeah.

Can’t wait! This looks awful! — Mega MAGA Republican Maplefritos, Esq. 🏴‍☠️ (@maplefritos) February 13, 2024

Struggle sessions are not funny. — Deedo (@Deedo_70) February 13, 2024

So it’s a religious revival. Not interested. — Joseph Jones (@JoeGayHistorian) February 13, 2024

It does indeed sound like a religious revival, this is well put.

The Hannah Gadsby who didn't know Norm MacDonald was and when she learned, called him a "dick biscuit"?



That Hannah Gadsby?



Y'all in for a comedic treat! https://t.co/ElpCa16xkE — D. Gordon Liddy 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) February 13, 2024

“Idea; a comedy show starring people nobody ever heard of that won’t be funny!”



“Run with it!” https://t.co/IXtBL4ZhXy — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) February 13, 2024

This is a psyop to make Amy Schumer look funny. https://t.co/B5QIMEOU5l — takashi I hate everything yamamoto (@drunkenalpaca) February 13, 2024

At this point we'd be open to considering this as a real possibility. Schumer you may recall is believed by some to be the root cause of Netflix removing its 'star' ratings system after her Netflix 'Leather Special' got inundated with people rating it one star... but really if a choice has to be made between watching Gadsby or Schumer, it's gonna be a tough one.

Companies like Netflix don't necessarily have the same market incentives to put out popular products that a traditional network does. Sure they need some popular products, but in between they can stuff in as much virtue signaling nonsense as they want to sate the extremists on the left because it doesn't really matter if anybody watched it or how many people do watch it. The majority of Americans aren't going to even be aware that this is a thing, and if they do know they're not gonna cancel Netflix over it... they just won't watch it. Still though, these sorts of productions can't be cheap to produce and at some point (hopefully a point in the near future) Netflix and its ilk must look at the return on investment in this stuff and realize that it can't possibly be worth the cost. But maybe we're just dreaming.

***

