Lincoln Project Senior Advisor Stuart Stevens Falls Flat on His Face Trying to Dunk on J.D. Vance

Stuart Stevens may not be a name you're familiar with, but he's a man who's worked for and with a lot of people you're familiar with. An author and 'political consultant', Stevens was a 'top strategist' for Mitt Romney's 2012 campaign for the Presidency, as well as having consulted for the campaigns of Tom Ridge, Elise Stefanik, and Larry Hogan to name a few... but this was all a long time ago. Stuart Stevens, you see, is one of the disaffected class of former Republicans who seem to have had their brains broken by Donald Trump's rise to power in the party, so badly broken that he and they have now entirely decamped the Republican Party and become card carrying members of the Democratic Party. It's in this capacity of newly minted Democratic Party shill that Stevens has done his most recent work, notably joining The Lincoln Project for the 2020 elections and vowing to vote a straight Democratic Party ticket that year.

Advertisement

All of this is a preamble to say that the man seems to have gone politically bananas, so it's perhaps no surprise to see him randomly taking shots at Ohio Senator JD Vance that just don't make a lick of sense.

J.D. Vance made a lot of money writing and talking about his highly dysfunctional family of abuse, economic failure and addiction. Not sure he’s the one to be lecturing any country on their “decaying” society. https://t.co/t0NuIWlh4D — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) February 12, 2024

Yes, Vance's best-selling book 'Hillbilly Elegy' was indeed about his families struggles with abuse, economic failure and addiction as a means of discussing the issues rural America has with cultural collapse and societal decay... so if Stevens isn't sure why a best-selling author on a particular subject should be lecturing on that subject then he must not understand how subjects and lectures work.

Interesting that JD Vance wrote a book about how America is decaying, but now as a Senator claims that America is decaying. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 12, 2024

Wait, what?



Sounds like he's the perfect person to talk about this — Chris (@chriswithans) February 12, 2024

I feel the same about you and your book Stew — strallweat (@strallweat) February 12, 2024

That would presumably be 'The Conspiracy to End America' which appears to be a shrill screech of anger mixed with claims that Donald Trump and the Republican Party are 'driving America to autocracy'. It looks like a really gripping and entirely sane read.

That actually would make him pretty uniquely qualified to discuss the subject.



Common Stuart L — Toell Nemesis (@toellsnemesis) February 12, 2024

He sounds like the ideal person to be lecturing any country on their "decaying" society. — tim maguire (@timmaguire42) February 12, 2024

"guy warns about bad things happening even though he's apparently suffered through bad things before"



bruh — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) February 12, 2024

We have to assume that this tweet made sense to Stewart in his head, but really once he saw it all written out on his phone or computer screen you'd think it would have clicked that this wasn't it.

So people aren't allowed to write about and talk about their dysfunctional families? — John Stephen Walsh, Who Is Often Sarcastic (@jswriter65) February 12, 2024

Well, this is certainly a garbage take. People can only have opinions about society if they didn't grow up in dysfunctional families? — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) February 12, 2024

As a person who overcame that context of decay and dysfunction, he's the ideal person to lecture about it... — Carl Brandt (@CarlBrandt) February 12, 2024

No, if you don't have an impeccable family pedigree of fine upstanding citizens you have no voice in policy debates!

Imagine not understanding that’s what gave Vance the perspective necessary to dissect our problems. https://t.co/lInPSVU0qI — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) February 12, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, let’s hear more from political consultants of impeccable breeding. https://t.co/mtQ3CxQLif — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) February 12, 2024

"This guy has firsthand experience with the negative consequences of bad policy decisions. Who is he to lecture us on the negative consequences of bad policy decisions!?" https://t.co/wPb7sjQYXr — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) February 12, 2024

Blaming somebody for his mother’s addiction is the kind of searing insight and moral clarity you expect from the guy who signed up for the Lincoln Project AFTER he found out they were enabling a pederast. https://t.co/IuVOtyjZ7S — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) February 12, 2024

This in reference to Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver who got caught up in allegations of 'cultivating a non-sexual online relationship with a 14-year-old boy and then engaging in "sexual banter" with him after his 18th birthday' as well as having 'acknowledged having sent inappropriate, unsolicited sexual messages to 21 men'... so you can really see why Stevens wanted to be onboard with that team we guess?

So it would seem that Stewart Stevens made a lot of money writing and talking about his track record of working on a failed Presidential campaign and working with a Democratic Party aligned organizations in a fit of pique because he doesn't like Trump. We're not sure he’s the one to be lecturing anybody on political and moral matters.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!