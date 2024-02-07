AP's Spin on Senate Blocking 'Bipartisan Border Package' Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Wrote...
Free Willy: Orcas Trapped in Drift Ice Near Japan Escape
Trump Challenges Biden to a Debate, Biden Gives Weak Response
'All True'! Team Biden WON'T Like This Pro-Trump Ad Starring Cop-Attacking, Bird-Flipping...
'Political Journalist' Brian Krassenstein Gets Called Out for Gaslighting by Eagle-Eyed Tw...
Adam Schiff Takes a 'Russian Disinformation' Jab at Tucker Carlson, Accidently KOs Himself
Tucker Travel Ban, Biden's Broken Brain, Republican Border Betrayal
Mollie Hemingway Tells Congress What's Wrong With America's Elections in 4 Straight Fire...
Three Celebrities Stun Audiences With Pro-Israel Messages
KJP Says Layoffs Are Happening Now Because Biden Saved an Economy That Was...
Psaki, MSNBC Panel Devastated They Can’t Jail Trump Before the Election
How Long Would Biden's Confusion Have Continued If Not for This Assist From...
'Never Change': The Bachelor HILARIOUSLY Mixes Up a SCOTUS Justice With a Murderer
Peter Doocy Nuked KJP's Border Blame Game With 1 Question and She Couldn't...

Bill de Blasio Is Marching to 'Retire Big Oil'... Well, Virtually Marching to 'Retire Big Oil'

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:00 PM on February 07, 2024
AngieArtist

If there's one thing that liberals love it's being able to signal how virtuous and 'on the right side of history' they are in ostentatious style. The problem with virtue signaling though is that it's often so darned time consuming. You've got to get up, get dressed, drive (or be driven) to some demonstration somewhere... who has time for that. Sure you could just cut a check but that doesn't have the same impact as getting your picture taken with your hands glued to the counter at Starbucks or something; getting your mug into the news cycle to show that you're 'down with the fight' is always important for virtue signaling street-cred.

Advertisement

Well do we have good news for todays busy liberal activist on the go, because apparently we're entering into the golden age of 'virtual marches'!

That's right, now you can march to save the environment or whatever without ever taking your slippers off! Isn't that great!

This is a particularly useful development for Bill de Blasio here, who you may recall is a man who really enjoys his beauty sleep and isn't a fan of having to rush his gym time, so being able to simply upload a photo of himself to some AI service and get painted into a vibrant and active march with other enthusiastic marchers at his side and... spaceships flying overhead is we're sure a godsend.

Recommended

'Political Journalist' Brian Krassenstein Gets Called Out for Gaslighting by Eagle-Eyed Twitter User
Coucy
Advertisement

Honestly? Preferrable to the alternative. Maybe we can convince the Antifa folk to go torch a Minecraft village next time instead of an American city.

The picture itself appears to be fantasy, yes, and the idea that this is gonna effect any change at all whatsoever is also fantasy.

Of course since Groundhog Day just passed a little bit ago a lot of people have something on their mind when it comes to former Mayor de Blasio...

Poor Staten Island Chuck.

Advertisement

There's always less you can do while demanding to be recognized for doing something.

While this is all very silly it's hard to argue that it isn't preferrable to liberals burning down city blocks or shutting down traffic on the Long Island Expressway or something, so on balance we shouldn't be laughing at this. If they want to paint little pictures of themselves standing in futuristic cityscapes while they sit at their kitchen table in their underwear or something that sounds great, since it keeps these folks out of the rest of our hair. We'll go to our jobs and hang out with our families, they can do whatever this is to feel special about themselves. Everybody's happy!

We should make this happen, seriously.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement
Tags: BILL DE BLASIO MARCH VIRTUE SIGNALING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Political Journalist' Brian Krassenstein Gets Called Out for Gaslighting by Eagle-Eyed Twitter User
Coucy
'All True'! Team Biden WON'T Like This Pro-Trump Ad Starring Cop-Attacking, Bird-Flipping Illegal
Doug P.
AP's Spin on Senate Blocking 'Bipartisan Border Package' Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Wrote It
Doug P.
Mollie Hemingway Tells Congress What's Wrong With America's Elections in 4 Straight Fire Minutes
Doug P.
Free Willy: Orcas Trapped in Drift Ice Near Japan Escape
Amy Curtis
Adam Schiff Takes a 'Russian Disinformation' Jab at Tucker Carlson, Accidently KOs Himself
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Political Journalist' Brian Krassenstein Gets Called Out for Gaslighting by Eagle-Eyed Twitter User Coucy
Advertisement