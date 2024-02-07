'Political Journalist' Brian Krassenstein Gets Called Out for Gaslighting by Eagle-Eyed Twitter User

Adam Schiff Takes a 'Russian Disinformation' Jab at Tucker Carlson, Accidently KOs Himself
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on February 07, 2024
Meme

Readers of Twitchy should be well aware of Brian and Ed Krassenstein by this point. The Krassenstein brothers are self styled 'political journalists' now, but no matter how hard they try they can't seem to shake away the ways of operation that they learned when they were coming up in the Twitter world as Democratic Party shills known largely for being on site to screech at President Trump in his Twitter replies during his time in office. They do make a half-hearted effort for pretend to be 'just asking questions' types, but somehow their ham-handed attempts to manipulate the facts to fit a pro-Democratic party narrative more often than not end up getting called out in the end.

As an example of this take this exchange that occurred when Brian Krassenstein came rushing to Joe Biden's rescue when Elon Musk accused Biden of gaslighting:

The text in full reads:

Both sides are skewing the facts heavily.   This post you quoted in itself does just that.  Why does it not show the number of encounters in 2019 under Trump which approached 1 million? Every president for the last 3 decades have had issues with the border, mainly because we don't have the laws to actually fix the situation.  Executive orders work only so much and most get delayed or overturned by the courts because they end up being challenged and found to be illegal.   We need comprehensive reform.

Say... speaking of skewing facts heavily do you notice anything off about that chart there? What exactly is being shown? It's so hard to see if it says anything useful and if it's maybe being used to misrepresent the facts without a useable x-axis, right?

Mollie Hemingway Tells Congress What's Wrong With America's Elections in 4 Straight Fire Minutes
Doug P.
Someone else noticed this two and hunted down the source of the graph.

Oh! Well that chart sure tells a different story right? Certainly not the story that Brian was trying to tell, but then again that's presumably why Brian 'Political Journalist' Krassenstein decided to chop up his image just so. Really stunning 'objectivity' there, Brian!


Talk about shooting yourself in the foot!

It's unclear if Brian assumed that no one else would know how graphs work or if Brian doesn't know how graphs work, but at the end of the day it's probably six of one half dozen of another.

It's really something to behold!

As if often the case when he gets called out for blatant falsehoods and... shall we say massaging facts... Brian chose to just not bother to respond. It probably doesn't matter one way or another to him, this way he gets extra views to juice his Twitter ad revenue sharing amount so he's laughing all the way to the bank. It's good to remember though that with 800,000 followers Brian is a news source for a not insubstantial number of people, so if you're ever wondering why someone you encounter seems to be so bizarrely misinformed just remember that it could be because they're getting their facts or even their understanding of how reasoning works from Brian and Ed Krassenstein.

***

Tags: BRIAN KRASSENSTEIN GASLIGHTING

