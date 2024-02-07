'Political Journalist' Brian Krassenstein Gets Called Out for Gaslighting by Eagle-Eyed Twitter User

Readers of Twitchy should be well aware of Brian and Ed Krassenstein by this point. The Krassenstein brothers are self styled 'political journalists' now, but no matter how hard they try they can't seem to shake away the ways of operation that they learned when they were coming up in the Twitter world as Democratic Party shills known largely for being on site to screech at President Trump in his Twitter replies during his time in office. They do make a half-hearted effort for pretend to be 'just asking questions' types, but somehow their ham-handed attempts to manipulate the facts to fit a pro-Democratic party narrative more often than not end up getting called out in the end.

As an example of this take this exchange that occurred when Brian Krassenstein came rushing to Joe Biden's rescue when Elon Musk accused Biden of gaslighting:

Both sides are skewing the facts heavily.



This post you quoted in itself does just that. Why does it not show the number of encounters in 2019 under Trump which approached 1 million?



Every president for the last 3 decades have had issues with the border, mainly because we… pic.twitter.com/5r9lwwln1I — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 6, 2024

The text in full reads:

Both sides are skewing the facts heavily. This post you quoted in itself does just that. Why does it not show the number of encounters in 2019 under Trump which approached 1 million? Every president for the last 3 decades have had issues with the border, mainly because we don't have the laws to actually fix the situation. Executive orders work only so much and most get delayed or overturned by the courts because they end up being challenged and found to be illegal. We need comprehensive reform.

Say... speaking of skewing facts heavily do you notice anything off about that chart there? What exactly is being shown? It's so hard to see if it says anything useful and if it's maybe being used to misrepresent the facts without a useable x-axis, right?

Someone else noticed this two and hunted down the source of the graph.

Why didn't you post the full chart? Why'd you cut off the last entry? pic.twitter.com/amMXICWK0q — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) February 6, 2024

Oh! Well that chart sure tells a different story right? Certainly not the story that Brian was trying to tell, but then again that's presumably why Brian 'Political Journalist' Krassenstein decided to chop up his image just so. Really stunning 'objectivity' there, Brian!

@krassenstein wtf? You cut off dates and the last entry. That’s some BS right there — JordanRN (@jordanrn96) February 6, 2024

Cause the last entry doesn’t do well for their narrative. Being paid by those who want to keep the border open they couldn’t share that part of the chart. — Debbie Brownlee 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Debbie032356) February 6, 2024





That so typical of him after he goes on talking about skewing the numbers haha — Trevor (@NewTrev69) February 6, 2024

Talk about shooting yourself in the foot!

Holy cow this is dishonest. You even cropped the x axis! How do you sleep at night? — Based James Polk (@BasedPolk) February 6, 2024

X axis anyone? — skiwalkker78 (@munimanII) February 6, 2024

everyone presents data without context to prove their point. stop doing this. — Cʜʀɪs Kᴀʟᴀʙᴏᴜᴋɪs, AI Fᴜᴛᴜʀɪsᴛ (@thinkfuture) February 6, 2024

It's unclear if Brian assumed that no one else would know how graphs work or if Brian doesn't know how graphs work, but at the end of the day it's probably six of one half dozen of another.

This dnc propagandist cropped out a chart to appear smart and to show he has a point to suck up to bidens policies. His argument is basically “…but Trump…”. Here’s the actual data👇 https://t.co/CwolqZDGYt pic.twitter.com/EBGSbgz8Oh — Ragnarok (@rizzmatism) February 6, 2024

Brian replied to the reply of gaslighting with more gaslighting. 🤣 https://t.co/AEJAUc2gUi — 2 cents (@RCSong7) February 6, 2024

It's really something to behold!

As if often the case when he gets called out for blatant falsehoods and... shall we say massaging facts... Brian chose to just not bother to respond. It probably doesn't matter one way or another to him, this way he gets extra views to juice his Twitter ad revenue sharing amount so he's laughing all the way to the bank. It's good to remember though that with 800,000 followers Brian is a news source for a not insubstantial number of people, so if you're ever wondering why someone you encounter seems to be so bizarrely misinformed just remember that it could be because they're getting their facts or even their understanding of how reasoning works from Brian and Ed Krassenstein.

