NYT Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker Bemoans How Cheap REPUBLICANS Have Made Impeachment

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on February 05, 2024
Meme

This is a few days old but it's worth considering because it's always nice to be reminded that Democrats don't seem to be capable of thinking through the long-range implications and possible outcomes of their actions. In some ways, this makes sense, because if a Democrat sat down and considered the possible downstream effects of their preferred methods of making things better for themselves or one of their favorite groups at the moment ... well, they probably wouldn't be Democrats anymore. This habit of theirs, assuming that they can do whatever they want and there will never be consequences, has a nasty habit of coming back to bite them in the butt later but they never seem to learn from their mistakes. Like, remember the time that then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid used the 'nuclear option' and ditched the filibuster for all presidential appointments other than the Supreme Court? He was warned that this would end up badly for his party in the long run, but he went ahead with his plan anyway and now look where we are

In a similar vein, Democrats seem to only now be stumbling onto the idea that impeachment of officeholders seems, somehow, to have been cheapened and to be maybe being used as more of a political tactic... but they have no idea how this could have happened! It's those big bad Republicans acting up again!

It's a real Captain Louis Renault moment for Peter Baker, who as chief White House Correspondent for the New York Times we'd think would know better than to be shocked, shocked, to find impeachments going on here ... but apparently not. Or at least he's not willing to admit the likely reason that impeachments have now been guaranteed to become incredibly frequent in our politics going forward; it's not like the open and vocal movement to find any reason at all whatsoever to impeach Donald Trump started literally the day he was sworn into office, if not before. 

'And then, for no reason at all, Republicans got the idea that it was politically okay to start trying to impeach people they didn't like for stuff!' ~ Peter Baker, probably.

Impeachment proceedings are something that only happens to bad people and Democrats can't be bad. It's science!

That one's just silly because, much like vampires, Democrats don't seem to have any self-reflection. 

See though the 'rules and norms' only count when it's things Republicans are doing or want to do ... when it's Democrats doing the stuff they're 'being brave' and 'standing up for Democracy' or something. 

To some degree, we all likely yearn for a time before a lot of these systems had been warped and misused until they became what they are today, a time that we can look back on as having been more staid and serious. But by and large, it isn't Conservatives who got us to where we are today by trying to game the system for our own benefit in the moment... that's the game of the Liberals and the Democrats. The only reason that the Democrats and their willing abettors in the mainstream press corps are mad now is that they're finding out, once again, that more and more Republicans will play by the ground rules that have been set down even if they may not necessarily like those ground rules. But the Democrats have made their bed... and now they get to sleep in it.

***

