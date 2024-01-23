Oof! San Fran Chronicle Columnist Falls on Her Face Chiding In-N-Out for Not 'Caring About the Community'

Los Angeles Times Employees Beginning to Be Laid Off
Coucy
Coucy  |  6:00 PM on January 23, 2024
AngieArtist

One of the wonders of Capitalism as an economic system is that almost uniquely among the major forms of economics Capitalism relies not on some larger entity to distribute goods or wealth throughout the population but rather uses the human tendency towards selfishness and industry to get what he or she wants as an engine to maximize the number of people who, in the end, are lifted out of poverty and into prosperity. Adam Smith, the father of Capitalism as a theory (and in many ways of Economics as a discipline), put it like this his 'The Theory of Moral Sentiments' (1759), one of the several times that Smith addressed the concept of an Invisible Hand of 'the market' in his writings:

Every individual... neither intends to promote the public interest, nor knows how much he is promoting it... he intends only his own security; and by directing that industry in such a manner as its produce may be of the greatest value, he intends only his own gain, and he is in this, as in many other cases, led by an invisible hand to promote an end which was no part of his intention.

In many ways Smith's ideas on this subject are indebted to the writings of the Anglo-Dutch political economist Bernard Mandeville and his 1714 book 'The Fable of the Bees', too long to excerpt here but not incredibly long and a fun read if you're into reading early 18th century economic philosophy in the form of poetry. 

Suffice to say that the idea that corporations in search of mere 'profits' benefit communities and countries that work to maintain them in business and safety to do their work isn't a new concept by any stretch... but don't tell that to the folks down at the San Francisco Chronicle, because apparently it's news to them or at least it's news to Chronicle opinion columnist and cultural critic Soleil Ho:

Ho seems to have gotten something like 3/4ths of the way towards having an awaking as to the nature of economics in a market based economy but simply couldn't stick the landing and was forced to retreat to 'In-N-Out doesn't care about the community!'. Oh my.

In fairness for many corporations these days it seems that shaming them for going about their business as they deem it to be necessary is the primary interaction they have with people on the left these days, and since so many companies are quick to buckle under the pressure it's no wonder that people on the left thinks that this is a winning tactic.

We're gonna go ahead and answer here: No, no, and definitely no.

See now we're delving into Social Contract Theory which is a whole ball of wax.

Say, that isn't very community minded of the Chronicle, now is it? We're sure that Soleil Ho will be getting right on posting a discussion of that just as soon as her next paycheck clears.

Ho is apparently a trained chef who was the food critic for the Chronicle until last year when she left that position to join their opinion staff, so perhaps we can could cut her some slack on this... but she's the one who took the job as an opinion columnist so we get to judge her for her terrible tweet. As always San Francisco and the San Francisco Chronicle has not surprised us in the least but has certainly, yet again, disappointed us. Here's hoping they can pick up a couple copies of Henry Hazlitt's 'Economics in One Lesson' so they can avoid this kind of confusion again.

***

Tags: BUSINESS CAPITALISM SAN FRANCISCO

